Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ubisoft Entertainment
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ubisoft Entertainment : Forward - The Crew 2 – June 2021

06/12/2021 | 03:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For those who missed the latest edition of Ubisoft Forward, the replay of the show is here to stay up to date about the latest in Motornation.

The Crew® 2 had the opportunity to show a glimpse of what is yet to come later this year, during the Ubisoft Forward pre-show segment!

You can catch the replay down below:

This year has been an incredibly intense one for The Crew® 2 and everybody at Ivory Tower.

We managed to deliver an update every 4 months as well as a new episode every 2 months. Our teams have successfully shipped all the content we promised a year ago.

We are also extremely proud to announce that there is now more than 30 million players who have joined The Crew franchise since 2014.

Do you want to join The Crew® 2 and Motornation?

You can get this Corvette C8 Stingray 2020 for 1 Crew Credit Starting today (June 12th) and until June 30th.

Starting next week, enjoy one event of each major update we have released so far, in a special anniversary LIVE Summit.


We hope you're as excited about this next Season in The Crew® 2's story as we are, and we can't wait to share more details with you closer to the release date!

Be sure to keep an eye on our official channels.

See you on the road,


The Crew® 2 Team

For more information on The Crew®, check our official website. Join the The Crew® community on the forums, Reddit, TC Social, and Discord and be sure to follow us on Twitch to never miss a livestream. The game's Photo Gallery, Leaderboards and Summit Calendar are all viewable on The Crew® Hub. Videos highlighted by our in-game sharing tool can be seen on the official The Crew® 2 - Community Videos channel.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 12 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 19:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
03:39pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Riders Republic Launches on September 2, Register Now f..
PU
03:39pWATCH DOGS : Legion – Bloodline Trailer Reveals Aiden And Wrench's DLC Sto..
PU
03:39pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Forward - The Crew 2 – June 2021
PU
03:39pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Rocksmith™+ Offers More Guitar Music Learning Tha..
PU
02:53pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Trackmania's Royal Mode Out Now
PU
06/10Global markets live: Tesla, BT Group, GameStop, Alibaba, Boeing...
06/09UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Employee shareholding operation
PU
06/09UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Ubisoft launches a new employee shareholding operation
GL
06/09UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Save Up to 80% During the Ubisoft Forward Sale
PU
06/08UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Designing More Flexible Ways of Working at Ubisoft
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 275 M 2 755 M 2 755 M
Net income 2021 210 M 255 M 255 M
Net Debt 2021 307 M 372 M 372 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 257 M 8 779 M 8 787 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 19 509
Free-Float -
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 75,06 €
Last Close Price 59,44 €
Spread / Highest target 59,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman, Chief Executive & Creative Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Virginie Haas Chief Studios Operating Officer
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-24.61%8 779
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.66%1 942 318
SEA LIMITED39.51%145 630
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.62%107 958
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC4.37%61 311
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE15.74%60 878