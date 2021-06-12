Ubisoft Entertainment : Forward at E3 2021 Recap

Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021 has come and gone, and if you missed seeing it live, you missed out on one heck of a show. But don't worry - we've got you covered with a recap of every reveal and announcement, starting with the Ubisoft Forward pre-show featuring the latest on For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Watch Dogs: Legion, and the TMNT crossover coming to Brawlhalla. You can watch the full pre-show below, and then read on for moment-to-moment coverage of the show itself:

Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, made its gameplay debut during today's Ubisoft Forward, giving a taste of what to expect when the game launches on September 16. With development being led by Ubisoft Montreal, Rainbow Six Extraction is a PvE co-op experience where you and up to two other players can form a squad composed of Rainbow Six Operators who have joined Ash, Mira, and Thermite to form the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis and Containment Team (REACT).

If you've been wanting more Rocksmith or have yet to pick up that guitar you've been meaning to practice, get ready to start your musical journey. During Ubisoft Forward today, Ubisoft announced that Rocksmith+, a new subscription service that teaches users how to play electric and acoustic guitar and bass through their favorite songs, will be available this Summer on PC, Fall on console, and to be announced timing on mobile.

Prepare to defy gravity and show off your wildest tricks in Riders Republic when it launches on September 2 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna and Stadia. The new trailer for the massive multiplayer outdoor sports playground, revealed during Ubisoft Forward, shows off the new Riders Ridge social space, where you can learn how to do tricks, manage your career, access a variety of multiplayer modes and share your in-game creations with other players. Plus, right now you can register for a chance to play in upcoming betas, and preorder the Gold and Ultimate Editions.

Over 70 million people have played Rainbow Six Siege since its launch over five years ago, and soon, more of those players will be able to play together than ever before. On June 30, Rainbow Six Siege will launch on Stadia. From this date, players on PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna will be able to queue for matches together and have unified account progression across those platforms with the launch of crossplay and cross-progression on PC and cloud-based platforms.

Get ready to dance with your family and friends, level up your dance skills, or even get a workout in with Just Dance 2022, the newest installment of the #1 music videogame franchise of all time. Today at Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft announced that Just Dance 2022 will launch on November 4 for Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Stadia. Three songs have been revealed from the upcoming game, one of which is a collaboration with singer, dancer, actor, and choreographer Todrick Hall.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Viking adventure made a huge splash in 2020 - so huge, in fact, that in a first for the series, it's getting a second year of DLC content. And before that happens, there's still plenty on the way for Year 1, with today's Ubisoft Forward presentation revealing the first gameplay footage of The Siege of Paris expansion, as well as Assassin's Creed Valhalla's own Discovery Tour.

Today during Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft Film & Television revealed new trailers for the upcoming feature film 'Werewolves Within' and for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy 'Mythic Quest.' The new 'Werewolves Within' sizzle reel gives viewers a first look at a climactic scene from the horror-comedy, coming to theaters on June 25. The 30-second trailer for 'Mythic Quest' showcases highlights from Season 2, which is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Vaas Montenegro. Pagan Min. Joseph Seed. These three villains built a reign of terror across Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, and Far Cry 5, but in the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, you'll be the one taking the reins. In each of the three DLC Episodes included in the Season Pass, you'll play as one of these major antagonists as you delve inside their minds to uncover their backstories, encounter familiar faces, and find out what it's like to become the villain.

Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, Rabbid Mario, and Rabbid Peach are teaming up once again in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and they're bringing along some new (and kind-of-familiar) faces to take on a mysterious entity known as Cursa and its minions. Cursa has been plunging the galaxy into chaos, twisting the planets with its evil influence and consuming the energy of the Sparks - uncanny new characters formed by the fusion of Lumas and the Rabbids. Mario, his friends, and the Rabbids crew will have to travel throughout the galaxy to save planets, rescue the Sparks, and ultimately, defeat Cursa.

The 'First Look Trailer' for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora , was released today during Ubisoft Forward, showcasing game footage powered by the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine. Releasing in 2022, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person, action-adventure experience developed by Massive Entertainment - a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney.

