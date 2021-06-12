Ubisoft Entertainment : Just Dance 2022 Brings New Tracks to Level Up Your Dance Skills

Get ready to dance with your family and friends, level up your dance skills or even get a workout in with Just Dance 2022, the newest installment of the #1 music videogame franchise of all time. Today at Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft announced that Just Dance 2022 will launch on November 4 for Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Stadia. Three songs have been revealed from the upcoming game, one of which is a collaboration with singer, dancer, actor, and choreographer Todrick Hall.

A brand-new version of Hall's irresistibly catchy hit 'Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels' is being created for Just Dance 2022. Not only will you get to slay, strut, and sashay (okay) to the exclusive track, but you'll also have a chance to take part in the creation of Hall's music video for the song. Fans will get to vote on the Just Dance coaches that will be featured in the music video. For more information, follow Just Dance on Twitter or Instagram.

Just Dance 2022 features 40 new songs ranging from chart-topping hits to viral Internet sensations, including 'Believer' by Imagine Dragons and 'Level Up' by Ciara. And of course, you can keep the party going with Just Dance Unlimited*, the subscription-based streaming service with an ever-growing catalog of more than 700 hit songs. New and exclusive songs will be added throughout the year. Plus, every copy of Just Dance 2022 comes with one month of free access.**

Use the free Just Dance Controller App, available on iOS and Android, to play the game on any platform and track scores for up to six players without any additional accessories needed. Classic Just Dance game modes are returning to the latest installment of Just Dance, including:

Sweat Mode : Start your own routine and keep yourself motivated by tracking calories burnt and time spent dancing.

Co-op Mode : Team up with friends to combine scores to rule the dance floor.

Quickplay Mode : Get straight to playing with a randomized playlist ready from the Start menu.

World Dance Floor: Challenge fellow Just Dancers from all over the world in these exciting tournaments. You will be matched with players of a similar level as yours for a fair dance battle.

Prepare to step up your game, and don't forget to stretch. Just Dance 2022 will launch on November 4 on Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Stadia. For more on Just Dance 2022, the Just Dance Controller App, or Just Dance Unlimited, visit justdancegame.com and stay tuned to the Ubisoft News Hub.

*Just Dance Unlimited is an additional subscription service available through Just Dance 2017, Just Dance 2018, Just Dance 2019, Just Dance 2020, Just Dance 2021, and Just Dance 2022.

**Terms and conditions apply. Requires internet access and account registration. After trial, continued access to Just Dance Unlimited requires subscription fee.