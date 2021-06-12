Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ubisoft Entertainment
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ubisoft Entertainment : New Werewolves Within and Mythic Quest Trailers Bring Horror and Comedy to Ubisoft Forward

06/12/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today during Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft Film & Television revealed new trailers for the upcoming feature film 'Werewolves Within' and for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy 'Mythic Quest'. The new 'Werewolves Within' sizzle reel gives viewers a first look at a climactic scene from the horror-comedy coming to theaters on June 25*. The 30-second trailer for 'Mythic Quest' showcases highlights from Season 2, which is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The Ubisoft Forward sneak peek of 'Werewolves Within' features an ensemble cast led by Sam Richardson (Veep) and Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us). In addition to highlights showcasing the dark and comedic tone of the upcoming movie, viewers get to watch a pivotal scene in which the cast first learns about the existence of werewolves from Dr. Ellis (Rebecca Henderson), who claims that one or more of them could be a werewolf.

Directed by Josh Ruben ('Scare Me'), 'Werewolves Within' is based on Ubisoft's VR title of the same name, and written by screenwriter, author, and Ubisoft Women's Film Fellowship recipient Mishna Wolff. The film also stars Harvey Guillén, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtin, Wayne Duvall, and Glenn Fleshler. If you've been wanting to return to movie theaters this summer, IFC Films is releasing 'Werewolves Within' theatrically on June 25* and on on-demand platforms July 2.

The new 'Mythic Quest' Season 2 trailer spotlights the show's dysfunctional cast of characters, with references to Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy's (Charlotte Nicdao) shifting power dynamic as they adjust to life as co-creative directors of 'Mythic Quest', the (fictional) biggest multiplayer videogame of all time. 'Mythic Quest', created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, is the first original comedy to come out of Ubisoft Film & Television. The critically acclaimed workplace comedy is well into Season 2, with seven episodes available to stream right now on Apple TV+, and new episodes dropping every Friday leading up until the Season 2 finale on June 25.

Watch Werewolves Within in theaters on June 25, or on demand and digital platforms on July 2. You can watch Seasons 1 and 2 of 'Mythic Quest' right now exclusively on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is available on iOS devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and at https://tv.apple.com. For all things related to Ubisoft Film & Television, check out our previous coverage.

*US Release Date

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 12 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 20:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
05:05pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Forward at E3 2021 Recap
PU
04:21pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : New Werewolves Within and Mythic Quest Trailers Bring H..
PU
04:21pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Far Cry 6 – Play as Legendary Villains With the S..
PU
04:21pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Road Ahead Unveiled, Second..
PU
04:21pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Lands on the Nintendo Sw..
PU
04:21pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Just Dance 2022 Brings New Tracks to Level Up Your Danc..
PU
03:39pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Riders Republic Launches on September 2, Register Now f..
PU
03:39pWATCH DOGS : Legion – Bloodline Trailer Reveals Aiden And Wrench's DLC Sto..
PU
03:39pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Forward - The Crew 2 – June 2021
PU
03:39pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Rocksmith™+ Offers More Guitar Music Learning Tha..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 275 M 2 755 M 2 755 M
Net income 2021 210 M 255 M 255 M
Net Debt 2021 307 M 372 M 372 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 257 M 8 779 M 8 787 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 19 509
Free-Float -
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 75,06 €
Last Close Price 59,44 €
Spread / Highest target 59,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman, Chief Executive & Creative Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Virginie Haas Chief Studios Operating Officer
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Director & Executive Vice President-Administration
Didier Crespel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-24.61%8 779
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.66%1 942 318
SEA LIMITED39.51%145 630
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.62%107 958
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC4.37%61 311
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE15.74%60 878