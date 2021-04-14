Log in
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
Ubisoft Entertainment : Rick and Morty Bundle Deploys in Rainbow Six Siege

04/14/2021
If you've ever wanted to yell, 'I'm Pickle Rick!!!' while engaged in an intense Rainbow Six Siege firefight, let's face it: you probably already have. But now you can add some real Rick and Morty visual flair to that can-do attitude by equipping the Smoke Pickle Rick and Sledge Gromflomite bundles starting tomorrow, April 15.

The Smoke Pickle Rick bundle includes the Pickle Rick Rat Suit and headgear, Portal Gun attachment skin and weapon skin, and Pickle Rick Charm. Meanwhile, the Sledge Gromflomite bundle features the Gromflomite uniform and headgear, the Federation Defense attachment skin, a weapon skin for Sledge's M590A1, and the Seal Team Rick Charm.

Each bundle costs 2160 R6 Credits. For more on Rainbow Six Siege, check out our previous coverage.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 16:12:07 UTC.


