Ubisoft Entertainment : Riders Republic Launches on September 2, Register Now for Upcoming Betas

Prepare to defy gravity and show off your wildest tricks in Riders Republic when it launches on September 2 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna and Stadia. The new trailer for the massive multiplayer outdoor sports playground, revealed during Ubisoft Forward, shows off the new Riders Ridge social space, where you can learn how to do tricks, manage your career, access a variety of multiplayer modes and share your in-game creations with other players. Plus, right now you can register for a chance to play in upcoming betas, and preorder the Gold and Ultimate Editions.

Developed by Ubisoft Annecy, Riders Republic allows you to jump into a huge, vibrant open world of outdoor sports such as biking, skiing, snowboarding, wing suiting, and rocket wing suiting. Ride solo or with friends through a gigantic outdoor sports park that combines some of the best-known American National Parks, including Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain, and Grand Teton. The new trailer also highlights city playgrounds in Mammoth, where you can land tricks off of the nearby buildings and ski resort.

Get the most out of these landscapes on new-gen consoles, where Riders Republic runs at 60 FPS and displays more than 50 live players simultaneously onscreen. You'll be able to customize your rider with progression-based gear, and if you want to dominate solo, you can prove your worth in career mode through five different career progressions. As you progress, you'll sign with legendary sponsors and get invited to renowned sports competitions including Red Bull Rampage and the X Games. Or, you can squad up with or against friends in a variety of multiplayer modes:

Mass Races: Join more than 50 players on new-generation consoles, and more than 20 players on current-gen consoles, in these epic multisport races. New races appear randomly on the map, so you'll need to get ready to watch blind spots, protect your position, and remain agile as you fight your way to the finish line.

Tricks Battle: Compete in 6v6 matchups and try to land as many tricks as possible on the various modules to earn points. The team with the highest score wins.

Versus Mode: Join up with friends and see who's the very best.

Free for All: Challenge new opponents and show them how it's done through a select playlist of events.

Multiplayer Competition: Made for the top riders to show off and show out, ultimately making it to the top divisions.

If you want even more Riders Republic content, you can preorder the Gold and Ultimate Editions now. The Gold Edition includes the base game and the Year 1 Pass, which includes exotic kits to help upgrade your gear; the BMX Sport add-on; and other exclusive content coming after launch. The Ultimate Edition includes the Year 1 Pass and four exclusive cosmetic packs: Cosmic, Rainbow, Neon, and Skull'n Style. Players will also get 20 Helicopter tickets to reach their favorite summits faster than ever. As a bonus, every preorder of Riders Republic comes with the Bunny Pack, including a custom cute bunny outfit, an additional blue bunny head, and rainbow snowboard paint.

Riders Republic launches on September 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia, Amazon Luna and PC (exclusively on the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store), is included with a Ubisoft+ subscription, and will support cross-play and cross-save across all platforms. For more information, and to register now for a chance to participate in upcoming betas, visit ridersrepublic.com. And for all the latest Riders Republic news, stay tuned to the Ubisoft News Hub.

*Final content subject to change. Some features may not be available at launch. Content may be available for purchase and/or as giveaway(s) separately at Ubisoft's sole discretion at any time. System requirements pending. Please check system requirements and product details/restrictions before purchase and upon game release before redeeming your pre-order.