Ubisoft Entertainment : Rocksmith™+ Offers More Guitar Music Learning Than Ever

If you've been wanting more Rocksmith or have yet to pick up that guitar you've been meaning to practice, get ready to start your music journey. During Ubisoft Forward today, Ubisoft announced that Rocksmith+, a new subscription service that teaches users how to play electric and acoustic guitar and bass through their favorite songs, will be available this Summer on PC, Fall on console, and to be announced timing on mobile. This interactive music-learning service features a vast and ever-expanding library of songs in a variety of arrangements across multiple genres. In case you missed the announcement trailer, check it out below!

Users can use any real guitar or bass - and for the first time, you can even play with an acoustic guitar using the Rocksmith+ Connect mobile app, which offers phone-as-mic technology. Pair your mobile device with your PC or console, and the on-board microphone can track your guitar - playing with no additional gear needed. This app also works if you want to rock out on an electric instrument with an amp. Rocksmith+ is also compatible with consoles and PC using the Rocksmith® Real Tone Cable.

Developed by Ubisoft San Francisco, who has provided guitar learning over the past 10 years, Rocksmith+ builds upon the Rocksmith method and practice tools, which have helped almost 5 million people learn how to play guitar*. Regardless of your skills, Rocksmith+ can help you level up. 95% of Rocksmith users improved their guitar skills through the Rocksmith method**. Rocksmith+ features a unique visual interface, improved state-of-the-art note detection, real-time feedback, and all-new personalized recommendations. New tools include the Rocksmith Tablature option for long-time guitarists, MIDI playback, playlists, and how-to videos. There's even more. Continue your quest for knowledge with Rocksmith Discover, a free online resource with regularly added videos and articles detailing proper technique and form, music theory, guitar gear, instrument care, and more. And if you're feeling creative, you can add your own arrangements for any licensed song to the library with Rocksmith Workshop, the new user-generated content system.

Rocksmith+ will be available for $14.99 per month, $39.99 for a 3-month subscription, and $99.99 for a 12-month subscription. The subscription service provides free content updates that will add new songs weekly, as well as new modes, practice tools, and other features on a regular basis. Rocksmith+ has world premiere learning tools that takes the guesswork out of music mastery. But even the world's premier music learning software needs to be fine-tuned for the millions of songs we plan to have down the road. So we're inviting users to test it out free, and make our PC Closed Beta even better. Get a chance to test Rocksmith+ now by going to rocksmith.com/beta and registering. For more on Rocksmith+, stay tuned to the Ubisoft News Hub. Limited availability to select countries.

*4.8mm copies of Rocksmith and Rocksmith 2014 sold.

**According to a national research study conducted by C&C Market Research.