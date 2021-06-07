Ubisoft Entertainment : Statement of transactions in own shares from May 31, 2021 to June 01, 2021

Buyback of 520,000 shares

Press release concerning shares purchased from May 20, 2021 to June 1, 2021 inclusive

under the terms of Article 5 of European Regulation no.596/2014

Paris - June 7, 2021 - Ubisoft Entertainment SA appointed Kepler Cheuvreux to conduct a share buyback mandate for a total of 520,000 shares.

Between May 20, 2021 and June 1, 2021, Ubisoft Entertainment SA acquired 520,000 shares at an average price of €59.1 for a total amount of €30.7m which can be allocated to the employee shareholding plan or could be cancelled, as per the regulations in force.

The mandate assigned to Kepler Cheuvreux has been fully executed.

The total number of shares bought back since the beginning of the 2021 calendar year (excluding the liquidity contract) amounts to 1,116,000 shares for a total amount of €69.9m at an average price of €62.7.

The transactions of the week of May 31 to June 4 are detailed in the appendix of this press release.

