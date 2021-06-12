Log in
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
Ubisoft Entertainment : Trackmania's Royal Mode Out Now

06/12/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
Today, the Trackmania team is happy to announce the release of the new team-based Royal mode. It has been designed for friendly team play, with a pool of 20 randomized fun and challenging maps, including one new map every day. Try to stay on the track and be the last team alive to win the match!

The new mode comes with new physics and innovations available throughout the game: water, plastic blocks, as well as animated and dynamic items, giving you even more opportunities to build and enjoy incredible maps!

You also have the possibility to generate a 'Party Code' which allows you to create private Royal mode servers where you can invite your friends to have fun together.

Finally, another exciting feature called 'Super Royal' gives you the opportunity to race amongst the best players. All players winning a Royal game during the following time slots (8-9 PM, 4-5 AM, 12 PM-1 PM CEST) are qualified for the Super Royal which starts a few minutes after the time slot. As for the Royal mode, the last team remaining becomes the champion of the Super Royal. Epic clashes incoming!

Do you want to play in a more competitive way? The Ranked Matchmaking mode is also available, with the squad feature allowing you to play with your friends against other teams and climb the rankings.

Both new modes, Royal and Ranked Matchmaking, are now available for free in the Starter Access.

See you on tracks!

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 12 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 18:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
