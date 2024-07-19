Ubisoft: HSBC Holdings holds less than 5% of the capital

On July 15, 2024, HSBC Holdings declared that, through the companies it controls, it had indirectly crossed below the thresholds of 5% of the capital and voting rights of Ubisoft Entertainment and indirectly held 5,560,014 Ubisoft Entertainment shares representing the same number of voting rights, i.e. 4.36% of the capital and 4.01% of the voting rights of this company.



This threshold crossing is the result of an off-market sale of Ubisoft Entertainment shares.



