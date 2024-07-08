UBISOFT : Jefferies changes its outlook

July 08, 2024 at 08:42 am EDT Share

Jefferies has raised its recommendation on Ubisoft directly from 'underperform' to 'buy', with a price target raised from 21.5 to 29 euros, a new target with almost 50% upside potential for the video game publisher's stock.



A combination of a strong 2025 pipeline based on proven intellectual property, a real shift in monetization focus towards recurring revenues, FCF inflection and low valuation will trigger an upgrade," he believes.



Jefferies sees Ubisoft trading on an EFC yield of 5%F, and in a world that urgently needs content, thinks this is too low. It also sees multiple catalysts ahead to trigger an inflection in the share price.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.