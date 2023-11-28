Ubisoft: successful placement of 2031 OCEANEs

Ubisoft Entertainment announces that it has successfully completed its placement of OCEANEs due 2031 by way of a public offering exclusively to qualified investors, for a nominal amount of 494.5 million euros.



"The success of this convertible bond, coupled with a coupon of 2.875% and a conversion premium of 47.5%, underlines investors' confidence in Ubisoft's credit quality", says CFO Frédérick Duguet.



The video game publisher specifies that these bonds will be issued at 100% of their principal amount on December 5, the scheduled settlement date, and that application will be made for admission to trading on the Euronext Access multilateral trading facility.



