  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Ubisoft Entertainment
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/06 11:38:15 am EDT
49.50 EUR   +4.04%
01:16pUbisoft to Propose the Appointment of Claude France to its Board of Directors
GL
11:44aPUMP / DUMP #30 : The week's gainers and losers
05/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BAE, Shell, Berkshire Hathaway, Nissan, Shopify...
Summary 
Summary

Ubisoft to Propose the Appointment of Claude France to its Board of Directors

05/06/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
    PRESS RELEASE
  

 

    Ubisoft.com
 

Download the Press Release

 
Ubisoft to Propose the Appointment of Claude France to its Board of Directors
The Board of Directors of Ubisoft to have a majority of independent members with female representation of 45%
 



PARISMay 6, 2022In line with its stated objective to have a majority of independent members, the Board of Directors of Ubisoft, following a recommendation from the Board’s Nomination, Compensation and Governance Committee is proposing the appointment of Claude France as independent director.

 

Claude is currently Managing Director of Worldline France, Head of MTS, Worldline’s digital services, and a board member of Ingenico. Throughout her career, she has held various leadership positions in sales and business development in high-tech and digital businesses. She has been part of Worldline’s executive committee since 2018.

The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders during Ubisoft’s annual general shareholder meeting, which convenes on July 5, 2022.

 

Claude will bring to Ubisoft’s Board a unique perspective that she has honed throughout her decades of experience in business transformation, strategy and marketing in the technology industry,” said Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ubisoft. ”As an expert in international multi-cultural environments, she will provide the Board with sharp insights as Ubisoft continues to innovate and grow its standing as a tech leader.

 

Note to Editors Claude France Biography

A graduate of the Institut Polytechnique de Grenoble in Engineering in 1986, Claude began her career at Alcatel where she spent two years. Claude then held several key sales roles at SEGIN (1988 – 2003), where she ultimately became the Bank and Finance Business Unity Director. In 2003, she joined ATOS WORLDLINE as an Executive Vice President amid the merger and led the integration efforts across different countries, before becoming Managing Director of Atos Worldline France in 2011 and joining Worldline’s executive committee in 2018. Ms. France is aged 58.

 
  
# # #
 


Investor Relations
Contacts		Jean-Benoît ROQUETTE
SVP Investor Relations
+33 1 48 18 52 39
Jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com

 

Alexandre ENJALBERT
Senior Investor Relations Manager
+33 1 48 18 50 78

Alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com
  
Press contactMichael BURK
Senior Director, Public Relations

michael.burk@ubisoft.com
  
About UbisoftUbisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed ®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy’s The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2020-21 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,241 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.
© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

Attachment


