Welcome to Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead

'London has fallen. The streets are plagued with mindless hordes of the undead. Communication with the outside world has been cut off. Is it some experiment gone wrong? Is this nature's wrath on humanity? No one knows why the dead will not rest...

Only days after the first sightings, the streets of London have become overrun with the living dead. Albion soldiers have barricaded themselves to protect their few remaining supplies. In a desperate measure, the government has deployed autonomous drones to eradicate the unimaginable horrors roaming the streets.

You and your team of survivors need to make it out alive by reaching the extraction point with as many stolen supplies as possible. It is the only way for your small community to have any chance of survival once you manage to escape the city.'

As promised in our Updates to our Roadmap article, we have something special arriving today. A brand-new mode that we have kept secret but are now ready to reveal and kick-off Alpha-phase.

Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead is a standalone mode available to all Watch Dogs: Legion owners on PC, starting today. We want to iterate on and improve the mode with you and you can expect frequent updates, developer insights and a constant conversation with our players.

What is Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead?

Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead can be accessed via Ubisoft Connect and is a separate game mode from Watch Dogs: Legion. In a London filled with zombies, Albion soldiers and Clan Kelley enforcers are hoarding valuable supplies that you must get your hands on to ensure the survival of your crew. No matter if you are going in solo, with friends or up to 3 other players via public matchmaking, you will have to be smart with your resources, your tactics and plan ahead to gather supplies, find power-ups and extract from London alive.

Every supply run starts off with a random Survivor and Gadget. Scout the map for precious supplies, power-ups and plan a route to avoid the deadly zombie hordes.

Or here is an idea, lure them into an Albion guard post and while those guys are busy, loot the supplies and get out unharmed. Loot new gadgets, ammunition, and weapons along the way, adjust your plans and make sure you stay alive.

Once you have reached the minimum supplies required, or as many as you think you can grab, head to the extraction point and back to safety. Each successful run will reward you with 'Z-Creds' and you will earn more credits for any supplies above the minimum requirement. Z-Creds can then be used to prepare for your next supply run, allowing you to purchase powerful gadgets and weapons, some of which are only available for credits and cannot be looted as supplies.

Now that you are briefed on the situation, jump into Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead on PC right now!

Developer insight and Q&A

Q: How did you come up with this mode and when did you decide to release it?

A: We are all huge fans of horror and zombie games! It just felt natural to ask the question: How would if feel if our version of London suffered a zombie apocalypse? The fog on the Thames, the winding European streets that let you wonder what's hiding after the next corner, it's the perfect place to get some shivers.

Zombies offer you an opportunity to use Watch Dogs: Legion's unique character abilities and hacks in unexpected ways. We can't wait for fans to test it out!

Q: Who is working on Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead, is it the same team that is working on Watch Dogs: Legion's content, for example the Bloodline DLC?

A: No, Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead is being developed by the same team that worked on Watch Dogs: Legion. It is, however, a totally separate experience from the rest of our post-launch content.

Q: How can I play Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead?

A: All players on PC that own Watch Dogs: Legion can head over to Ubisoft Connect and find a separate 'Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead' under the 'Free games' tab. You can also use the Search bar and type in Legion of the Dead.

Q: Can I play Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead if I have Ubisoft+?

A: Yes, since Ubisoft+ includes Watch Dogs: Legion, you will be able to access Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead.

Q: Any tips to new players?

A: Watch Dogs: Legion of The Dead is foremost a survival experience with a learning curve that we think is ultimately rewarding. But here are some tips to get your foot in the door:

Stick together! When one teammate goes down, the entire team fails.

Power-ups (question mark icons on the world map) will refill your ammunition, give random abilities, weapons or gadgets which are essential for reaching the Extraction point. Be sure you use the Gadgets you find in Power Ups to fight or avoid the Zombie Horde - it is impossible to eliminate them all!

Speaking of zombies, you can get to safety by standing on vehicles, climbing over fences, or simply avoiding them. Also, they react to noise. Shooting an unsilenced weapon or sprinting across the street will alert nearby Zombies to your position. Choose your battles carefully. GLHF!

Q: Why did you decide to release the Alpha only on PC?

A: We want Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead to be developed together with our players, meaning we want to iterate on it often and patch it frequently. To make this possible we need to be able to deploy patches fast and we have full control over this on PC via Ubisoft Connect. As we move towards the Beta phase, we look forward to getting reinforcements from players on console, Stadia and Luna.

Q: What changes can players expect to see during the Alpha?

A: During the Alpha, you should expect to see frequent updates based on player feedback. We will be adjusting the difficulty, while releasing new areas to play in. We look forward to seeing what the PC community would like to see added.

Q: Will there be zombies in Watch Dogs: Legion's Single Player Campaign or Online mode?

A: No, the zombies are exclusive to the Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead mode.

Q: Will my Operatives carry over from Watch Dogs: Legion to Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead?

A: No, Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead is a separate mode and Operatives will not carry over.

Q: Can I stream Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead while it's in Alpha?

A: Yes, please feel free to stream the mode, record footage and make videos. We'd love to see them and hear what you think about Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead!

As Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead will launch in alpha, players will experience certain bugs and issues while we're working on the next phase of this game mode. We wanted to highlight certain issues most players will encounter while playing.

When reaching an extraction point, the UI will not directly tell the player that they do not have the required minimum of 8 Supply Packages to extract.

If a host leaves a session as soon as the mission has been completed, the 'MISSION STARTED' notification appears on screen. Players will be able to end the mission via an extraction regardless of the notification.

If a downed player becomes the host of the session, they might become unable to recover and continue the mission. A restart will be required.

When launching the game, players might see a notification about their Online mode Season reward track items. These items are not available in Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead and the notification can be ignored.

When entering a lobby, it might happen that no menu options will appear. A game restart will be required to resolve this issue.

Players might receive a 'Starting BattleEye Service' notification when launching Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead without the game starting. In this case, please restart your PC and try again.

Some settings in the Option menus will be present but not affect Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead in the alpha.

When using Ping, already looted ammunition boxes will be highlighted in green.

When using Ping, non-interactable ammunition boxes will be highlighted with a white border.

Occasionally, the 'CRITICALLY INJURED' message will permanently appear on your screen, regardless of the state of your Operative. Starting a new session will fix the issue.