Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. UBM Development AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBS   AT0000815402

UBM DEVELOPMENT AG

(UBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UBM Development : Geothermal energy makes the LeopoldQuartier CO2-free in heating and cooling supply

12/14/2021 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vienna, December 14, 2021 - The LeopoldQuartier developed by UBM Development will obtain 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources and will be more than just CO2-neutral in operation, but even largely CO2-free. The specialist BCE Beyond Carbon Energy has been secured as a partner for the heating and cooling supply.

In the LeopoldQuartier, energy for heating and cooling is generated entirely directly on the construction site. A network of around 250 geothermal probes, each of which runs 150 meters into the ground, will provide the tenants and apartment owners with heating and cooling energy in the scale of 4,800 MWh per year. Gerald Beck, Managing Director of UBM Development Austria: "In addition to our strategy of constructing all buildings using wood, this is a significant step towards not only talking about climate protection, but also acting and actively implementing it!"

Herbert Hetzel, founder and managing director of BCE Beyond Carbon Energy: "The heating and cooling supply by Beyond Carbon Energy enables a CO2-free - and largely self-sufficient - energy supply to the properties through the intelligent use of geothermal energy as a seasonal storage system, without additional costs for the users compared to traditional energy supply on a low-temperature basis. This reduces line losses and makes the building independent of developments on the energy markets. In this way, UBM Development shows itself to be a responsible and forward-looking real estate developer."

The operation, in particular the heating and cooling supply of properties, causes CO2 emissions of 10 billion tons per year worldwide and thus has a significant share in climate change. Innovative solutions can therefore make a significant contribution to CO2 savings without sacrificing comfort.

The LeopoldQuartier developed by UBM Development on Vienna's Danube Canal aims to be a role model for sustainability not only in its operation, but also in its construction. For this reason, all buildings are being constructed using the wood-hybrid construction method - the first urban quarter in Europe to do so. The wood-hybrid construction method leads to a massive improvement in the CO2 balance. The CO2 bound in the wood and the reduced weight of the hybrid construction method enable a significant reduction in the CO2 footprint compared to the carbon dioxide produced in the production of steel and concrete. Steel and concrete are the building materials of choice for conventional shell construction.

The LeopoldQuartier is being built on a 22,900-square-meter site northwest of Vienna's city center at Obere Donaustraße 23-27 and 29. The five construction sites will include apartments, city apartments, commercial space, more greenery through partial unsealing, and a kindergarten. The installation of the geothermal system is the first step in the implementation.

UBM Development develops real estate for Europe's metropolises. The strategic focus is on green and smart office in major cities such as Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt and Prague. The gold rating from EcoVadis and the prime status from ISS ESG confirm the consistent focus on sustainability. With almost 150 years of experience, UBM offers all development services from a single source, from planning to marketing. The shares are listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements.

For further inquiries please contact:

Karl Abentheuer
Head of Corporate Communications
UBM Development AG
Mob.: + 43 664 136 34 23
Email: karl.abentheuer@ubm-development.com

Disclaimer

UBM Development AG published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBM DEVELOPMENT AG
02:08aUBM DEVELOPMENT : Geothermal energy makes the LeopoldQuartier CO2-free in heating and cool..
PU
12/02UBM DEVELOPMENT : hands over hotel project in Potsdam
PU
12/01UBM DEVELOPMENT : and PAULUS receive building permit for Timber Pioneer
PU
11/25UBM Development AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
11/25UBM DEVELOPMENT : delivers solid Q3 and confirms EBT guidance of 55m to 60m
PU
11/25UBM DEVELOPMENT : Q3 2021 - Presentation
PU
11/25UBM DEVELOPMENT : Q3 Report 2021
PU
10/18UBM DEVELOPMENT : and Accor open “Mercure Katowice Centrum“, receiving the PLG..
PU
10/12Union Investment Institutional Property GmbH acquired Two hotels in Poland from UBM Dev..
CI
10/07UBM DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES TO GROW : Frank Hermanns takes over the management of the Hambur..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 279 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2021 36,5 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
Net Debt 2021 451 M 509 M 509 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,67x
Yield 2021 5,25%
Capitalization 318 M 359 M 358 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart UBM DEVELOPMENT AG
Duration : Period :
UBM Development AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBM DEVELOPMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 42,50 €
Average target price 53,80 €
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas G. Winkler Chief Executive Officer
Patric Thate Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Strauss Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Löcker Chief Operating Officer
Ralf Mikolasch Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG18.72%359
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.55%35 452
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.56%31 167
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.33%30 636
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.34%27 275
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED13.40%26 822