UBM Development : Geothermal energy makes the LeopoldQuartier CO2-free in heating and cooling supply

Vienna, December 14, 2021 - The LeopoldQuartier developed by UBM Development will obtain 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources and will be more than just CO2-neutral in operation, but even largely CO2-free. The specialist BCE Beyond Carbon Energy has been secured as a partner for the heating and cooling supply.

In the LeopoldQuartier, energy for heating and cooling is generated entirely directly on the construction site. A network of around 250 geothermal probes, each of which runs 150 meters into the ground, will provide the tenants and apartment owners with heating and cooling energy in the scale of 4,800 MWh per year. Gerald Beck, Managing Director of UBM Development Austria: "In addition to our strategy of constructing all buildings using wood, this is a significant step towards not only talking about climate protection, but also acting and actively implementing it!"

Herbert Hetzel, founder and managing director of BCE Beyond Carbon Energy: "The heating and cooling supply by Beyond Carbon Energy enables a CO2-free - and largely self-sufficient - energy supply to the properties through the intelligent use of geothermal energy as a seasonal storage system, without additional costs for the users compared to traditional energy supply on a low-temperature basis. This reduces line losses and makes the building independent of developments on the energy markets. In this way, UBM Development shows itself to be a responsible and forward-looking real estate developer."

The operation, in particular the heating and cooling supply of properties, causes CO2 emissions of 10 billion tons per year worldwide and thus has a significant share in climate change. Innovative solutions can therefore make a significant contribution to CO2 savings without sacrificing comfort.

The LeopoldQuartier developed by UBM Development on Vienna's Danube Canal aims to be a role model for sustainability not only in its operation, but also in its construction. For this reason, all buildings are being constructed using the wood-hybrid construction method - the first urban quarter in Europe to do so. The wood-hybrid construction method leads to a massive improvement in the CO2 balance. The CO2 bound in the wood and the reduced weight of the hybrid construction method enable a significant reduction in the CO2 footprint compared to the carbon dioxide produced in the production of steel and concrete. Steel and concrete are the building materials of choice for conventional shell construction.

The LeopoldQuartier is being built on a 22,900-square-meter site northwest of Vienna's city center at Obere Donaustraße 23-27 and 29. The five construction sites will include apartments, city apartments, commercial space, more greenery through partial unsealing, and a kindergarten. The installation of the geothermal system is the first step in the implementation.

UBM Development develops real estate for Europe's metropolises. The strategic focus is on green and smart office in major cities such as Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt and Prague. The gold rating from EcoVadis and the prime status from ISS ESG confirm the consistent focus on sustainability. With almost 150 years of experience, UBM offers all development services from a single source, from planning to marketing. The shares are listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements.

