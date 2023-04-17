UBM Development : Green Finance Framework

green. smart. and more. That summarises the strategy of UBM Development AG ("UBM" or "UBM Group") in four words. Explained in brief. Because anyone who plans for the future must develop buildings that are sustainable, intelligent and aesthetically appealing, where people feel well.

We develop properties for Europe's major cities. In line with our core strategy, the focus is on green building and smart office in metropolises like Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt and Prague. With 150 years of experience, UBM provides a full range of development services - from planning to marketing - from a single source.

UBM aims to become one of the leading timber construction developers in Europe. Our actions today are already focused on smart, low-barrier or barrier-free, flexible living and working to also meet the needs of tomorrow's users. As a real estate developer, we can give the office new meaning as a communication and collaboration platform - the physical workplace then becomes a place for community and corporate culture. As an employer, we also take advantage of these opportunities - for example, by benefitting from the additional innovation potential created by a diverse workforce.

The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly increased the pace of change in this area. Ecological and social sustainability are now the determining factors for our actions. UBM has been a member of the UN Global Compact since 2021, is committed to compliance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and is an official supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

UBM has anchored the relevance of ESG in its corporate strategy through the focus on green. smart. and more. and is introducing specific accompanying measures. The efficient use of resources is an integral part of ongoing oper- ations, as are social issues and adherence to compliance rules. UBM's flagship projects, green building certifications and the activities evolving from the green. smart. and more. strategy reflect the requirements of the EU and create new opportunities for UBM.