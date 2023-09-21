Munich, 21 September 2023 - The preliminary building permit for the Timber Factory is now legally binding. Munich's first commercial campus in timber construction will be developed at over 28,000 square metres on the Baubergerstrasse and in close proximity to the Moosacher Railway Station. The ensemble will have more than 59,000 square metres of gross floor space and include a commercial park as well as production, offices and retail areas. The Timber Factory is under development by a joint venture between UBM and ARE Austrian Real Estate (ARE), which holds a 40% investment in the project.

"The Timber Factory offers exactly what Munich is missing. From startups to corporate headquarters, from workshops to high-quality laboratories, tenants will have all options here - including optimal transport connections", explained Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG.

"The Timber Factory is the largest project currently under development by ARE in Germany. With climate friendly energy supplies and timber-hybrid construction, it will create ideal conditions for a sustainable and future-oriented commercial campus", emphasised Hans-Peter Weiss, CEO of ARE Austrian Real Estate. Plans for the approximately 59,000 square metres of gross floor space include roughly 24,000 square metres of commercial space, more than 27,000 square metres of offices and nearly 4,000 square metres for retail.

green. smart. and more.

In addition to environmentally friendly timber-hybrid construction, the Timber Factory will include climate-friendly energy supplies that make a further contribution to environmental and resource conservation in building operations. The area is located in an emerging urban quarter with numerous properties under development and the resulting high demand, also in the current weak business climate.

UBM has set a goal to become the leading developer of timber-hybrid projects in Europe. The recent acquisition of the Timber Marina Towers in Vienna - from today's perspective, the highest timber skyscraper in the world at 113 metres - can already report the completion of more than 300,000 square metres in timber-hybrid. This form of construction is responsible for 72 per cent of the total pipeline.

UBM Development and ARE entered into a strategic partnership in May 2020, which also includes a large project in Vienna's "Village im Dritten".

UBM Development is one of Europe´s leading developers of timber construction projects. The strategic focus is on green building and smart office in major cities like Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt and Prague. A Platinum rating from EcoVadis and Prime Status from ISS ESG confirm the consequent focus on sustainability. With 150 years of experience, UBM offers all development services from a single source, from planning to marketing. The shares are listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements.

ARE Austrian Real Estate, in short ARE, is one of the largest real estate owners in Austria. Its portfolio covers 582 office, residential and commercial properties with roughly 1.9 million square metres of rentable space and a fair value that totals approximately EUR 4.2 billion. The development of attractive urban quarters with carefully designed infrastructure is an integral part of ARE's core expertise. The goal is to realise quarters that meet the demands of the future together with partners and stakeholders. ARE is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Austrian Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft (BIG).

For additional information contact:

Karl Abentheuer

Head of Corporate Communications

UBM Development AG

Mob.: + 43 664 801873184

E-Mail: karl.abentheuer@ubm-development.com

Sven Hoffmann

Head of Marketing Deutschland

UBM Development Deutschland GmbH

Telephone: +49 30 91 58 06 50

E-Mail: sven.hoffmann@ubm-development.com

Press contact ARE:

Alexandra Tryfoniuk

Press Officer

ARE Austrian Real Estate GmbH

Telefon: +43 664 807454213

E-Mail: presse@are.at