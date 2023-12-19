Munich, 19 December 2023. UBM Development is receiving a steady stream of preliminary building permits in Munich. The preliminary building permit for the commercial project "Timber Works" developed by UBM in Munich is now legally binding. Planned with a timber hybrid design, the building will be constructed on a plot of land of approx. 6,500 m2 on Pelkovenstraße 148 and will offer over 9,650 m2 gross floor area. The site is located in the district of Moosach, in the direct vicinity of the underground train station "Olympia Einkaufszentrum" and opposite the Olympia shopping centre (OEZ).

"Timber Works continues our pursuit of sustainable and flexible commercial space in Munich," says Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG. "And a key risk for the project development has now been removed - having to adhere to deadlines that are so difficult to calculate."

In addition to its environmentally friendly timber hybrid design, Timber Works uses regenerative energy supplies, with photovoltaics, heat pump and modern storage media as well as sustainable water management. Visible wooden surfaces and a flexible allocation of space provide the best prerequisites for a new way of working. Timber Works consists of an elongated structure and a smaller adjoining building. The facades are fitted with large areas of glass, flooding the interior with light and creating transparency throughout the structure. Certification from the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB) or LEED Platinum is planned.

Maximum flexibility of space

Timber Works offers ideal development potential for start-ups, research institutions and commercial enterprises. The production areas on the ground floor with ceiling heights of up to 7.60 m and minimum use of columns enable a high degree of flexibility. Likewise the three storeys above, with ceiling heights of up to 4.50 m. Problem-free linking or access between all storeys is facilitated by the planned goods lifts. Deliveries can be received inside the building itself. Another special feature is the option of installing and using a portal crane on the ground floor. The architectural design is by Marco Goetz.

UBM acquired this plot of land in 2021. Formerly the head office of elevator company Gall + Heckelmann, the site is near technology companies like Huawei, BMW, Epson and Oracle. Institutes of Munich Technical University are also found at this innovative location. Besides this, numerous local amenities, doctor's offices and green spaces with ample opportunities for rest and relaxation are in the direct neighbourhood.

All good things come in threes

Timber Works is the third timber construction project by UBM Development underway in Munich. A development in cooperation with ARE Austria Real Estate, Timber Factory is Munich's first timber commercial campus in timber hybrid design with over 59,000 m2 gross floor area. The preliminary building permit for Timber Factory became legally binding in the middle of September. And the preliminary building permit for the mixed-use residential quarter Timber Living on the former Willy Bogner site in Berg am Laim with approx. 23,200 m² gross floor area on the upper storeys is already legally binding as well.

UBM is well on the way to becoming one of Europe's leading developers of timber construction projects. For instance, over 300,000 square metres are already being developed with a timber hybrid design. That is 72 percent of the entire pipeline.

UBM Development is one of Europe's leading developers of timber construction projects. The strategic focus is on green building and smart offices in major cities such as Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt and Prague. The EcoVadis Platinum rating and the ESG Prime status by ISS confirm the consistent focus on sustainability. With 150 years of experience, UBM offers all development services from a single source, from planning to marketing. The company's shares are listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements.

For additional information please contact:

Karl Abentheuer

Head of Corporate Communications

UBM Development AG

Mob.: + 43 664 801873184

Email: karl.abentheuer@ubm-development.com

Sven Hoffmann

Head of Marketing - Germany

UBM Development Deutschland GmbH

Phone: +49 30 91 58 06 50

Email: sven.hoffmann@ubm-development.com