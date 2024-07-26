Vienna, 26.07.2024 - The company has provided the top management with 600,000 stock options, which have been taken up overwhelmingly, with nearly 90% participation. Participation in the Stock Options Program (AOP) requires a personal investment in the form of company shares. For each share personally invested by an eligible participant, five stock options are granted. "With this outstanding participation rate, the top management demonstrates its strong commitment for UBM's strategy and belief in the new business model," says UBM CEO Thomas G. Winkler.

UBM Development AG pursues a corporate strategy aimed at sustainable development and long-term value increase. Through the new Stock Options Program (AOP), which was approved at the 143rd Annual General Meeting in May, the interests of UBM's top management are to be aligned as closely as possible with those of the shareholders. Additionally, (particularly international) investors expect the management to participate in the company's success and invest their own money into the company.

UBM Development is one of Europe's leading developers of timber construction projects. The strategic focus is on green and smart building in metropolitan areas like Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt and Prague. With 150 years of experience, UBM offers all development services from a single source, from planning to marketing. The shares are listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements.

