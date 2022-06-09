UBM Development : and CA Immo sell “Kaufmannshof“ residential and office project in Mainz “Zollhafen” for nearly 50m

Mainz, 9 June 2022. UBM Development Deutschland GmbH and CA Immo Deutschland GmbH have sold the "Kaufmannshof" joint venture project in Mainz "Zollhafen" for approximately €48.5m to a German family office. Construction on the "Kaufmannshof" project, which is located on the Harbour Island V site, started in the second quarter of 2020 and completion is scheduled for the third quarter of 2022.

The ensemble reflects the historical harbour architecture through its diverse elements and, at the same time, creates an inspiring environment for contemporary living and working forms. In total, 45 apartments, five townhouses and roughly 3,277 m² of commercial space will be developed here.

Christof Altendorfer, Managing Director of CA Immo Deutschland and Head of Investment Management: "As one of the quarter developers for the customs harbour, we are very pleased to see the positive acceptance of our concept for a lively and balanced usage mix by residents, office tenants and investors. We plan to invest the sale proceeds in ESG-compatible, prime office development projects, renovation projects or standing assets in our core markets."

"This project shows the strong market acceptance of our green. smart. and more. strategy", emphasised Werner Huber, Managing Director of UBM Development Deutschland", "and it is no coincidence that 90% of the outstanding commercial areas with their focus on sustainability, building intelligence and aesthetics are already rented."

This quarter development project on the former Mainz "Zollhafen" is not uncharted territory for either UBM or CA Immo. UBM has already realised and sold the "Waterkant" residential project and the "Super 8 Hotel". The fully rented "ZigZag" office project which was realised by CA Immo in 2021, also underscores the successful establishment of the customs harbour location. In addition to the "Kaufmannshof", the "Flösserhof" is also under realisation by a CA Immo / UBM partnership.

In the first quarter of 2022, UBM Development acquired four additional construction sites in the Mainz "Zollhafen" for over 42,000 m² of gross floor space in total. Plans call for the construction of approximately 75% residential and 25% commercial/office space at this waterfront location, all of which will be built in climate-friendly timber-hybrid construction. The Mainz customs harbour is becoming one of the key projects for UBM in one of the currently most exciting cities in Germany.

An urban mixture of individually designable townhouses and condominiums for nearly 2,500 residents and modern office properties for roughly 4,000 jobs are under development around the 80,000 m² harbour basin. Gastronomy, hotels, day care centres, shopping and attractive recreational offerings make the Mainz customs harbour a sought-after address. CA Immo Deutschland GmbH is serving as the quarter developer together with Stadtwerke Mainz AG.

UBM Development develops real estate for Europe's metropolises. The strategic focus is on green building and smart office in major cities such as Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt and Mainz. A gold rating from EcoVadis and prime status from ISS ESG confirm the consequent focus on sustainability. With close to 150 years of experience, UBM offers all development services from a single source, from planning to marketing. The shares are listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements

CA Immo is an investor, manager, and developer specialising in modern office properties in the metropolitan cities of Germany, Austria and Central Europe. The company covers the entire commercial property value chain and has extensive internal construction expertise: CA Immo was founded in 1987, is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, and has real estate assets of approximately €6.4 bn (as of 31 March 2022) in Germany, Austria and CEE.

