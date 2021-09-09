UBM Development : and Paulus celebrate topping-out ceremony of F.A.Z. Tower

Headquarters of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung with around 1,000 employees

Frankfurt am Main, 09.09.2021. The shell construction has been completed for the new headquarters of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (F.A.Z.) in Frankfurt's Europaviertel. UBM Development and PAULUS Immobiliengruppe are celebrating the topping-out ceremony today in the presence of Mike Josef, City Councillor and Head of the Department for Planning and Housing, and the Editors and Management of F.A.Z.

High-quality office space for flexible working

The F.A.Z. Tower is being built in Frankfurt's sought-after Europaviertel district on 29,000m2 of gross floor space with around 1,000 workplaces and 280 parking spaces. In keeping with the open-space concept, quiet zones for concentrated work as well as diverse conference, event and co-working spaces are being created.

Andreas Thamm, Managing Director of UBM Development Germany, said on the occasion of the topping-out ceremony: 'We are delighted to be able to realize a first-class office complex for a renowned company such as the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The future editorial and publishing headquarters on Europa-Allee will be our third major headquarters project in Germany.' UBM Development has already developed the new Zalando headquarters in Berlin and the new headquarters of Scout24 in Munich.

Christian Paulus, Managing Director of the Paulus Immobiliengruppe adds: 'This will be an extraordinary property for an extraordinary user! Together with F.A.Z., we set ourselves a very ambitious schedule in 2018 when the lease was signed. Exactly one year to the day after laying the foundation stone, we can celebrate the topping-out ceremony today. I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone involved today for making this possible despite the difficult circumstances that continue to accompany us all.'

Mike Josef, Head of the Department of Planning and Housing in Frankfurt am Main, emphasizes: 'The 18-storey building marks a significant step forward for Frankfurt's urban development. It adds a modern and sustainable office complex to the district, whose architecture fits seamlessly into the cityscape at the gateway to the Europaviertel.'

Carsten Knop, Editor of F.A.Z., says: 'We are looking forward to the upcoming move to the Europaviertel. The simultaneously contemporary and inspiring architecture and spatial design of the new F.A.Z. Tower symbolically combines the change in the media world and the tradition of our publishing house. From there, we can look back on our history and continue to write it with a view to a successful future.'

About the architecture of the F.A.Z. Tower

The design of the more than 60-meter-high building was developed together with the Berlin-based architectural firm Eike Becker Architekten. The two complexes form the gateway to Europa-Allee and the Europagarten. The office tower, consisting of two slender segments that are rotated on their axis and shifted against each other from halfway up the building, is an architectural acknowledgement of the European idea and symbolizes the bond between East and West.

The office building is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2022.

UBM Development develops real estate for Europe's metropolises. The strategic focus is on green building and smart office in major cities such as Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt and Prague. With almost 150 years of experience, UBM offers all development services from a single source, from planning to commercialization. The shares are listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements.

