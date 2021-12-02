UBM Development : hands over hotel project in Potsdam

New Holiday Inn Express & Suites with 198 rooms in Potsdam city center

Part of an ensemble with 126 apartments and retail space

DGNB Gold certification

Berlin/Vienna, December 02, 2021 - UBM Development has handed over a 198-room hotel built in downtown Potsdam to the operator Primestar Hospitality GmbH. The building permit was granted at the end of 2019. The project was realized in cooperation with a family office.

With around 7,200 square meters of gross floor area, the hotel offers 198 rooms on five floors. A spacious and inviting lobby on the ground floor welcomes guests. The tenant will operate a Holiday Inn Express & Suites brand hotel here.

High quality in prime city center location

The hotel is part of a five-story building with a supplementary roof level, comprising a total gross floor area (GFA) of around 14,500 square meters. In addition, 126 apartments and approx. 1,300 square meters of commercial space have been created on around 6,000 square meters of gross floor area. Furthermore, the building provides 69 parking spaces, most of which are underground. The project has been awarded DGNB Gold certification.

Andreas Thamm, Chairman of the Management Board of UBM Development Deutschland explains: "We are pleased to be able to hand over a hotel that consistently harmonizes with the ensemble of the historic cityscape thanks to its architecturally classic design language and the use of materials typical of Potsdam."

Andreas Erben, Managing Director of Primestar Hospitality GmbH, says: "The Holiday Inn Express brand enjoys great popularity among customers. The new property developed in Potsdam's city center meets our high standards of comfort and hospitality and is sure to attract many satisfied visitors. The hotel will be the first Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Germany and offers 173 standard rooms as well as 25 suites with kitchenettes for long-term stays."

The new building was constructed in the south of the historic city center, not far from the Platz der Einheit, at the address Am Kanal 14,15/Französische Straße. The Old Market Place with the Nikolai Church, the City Palace and the Barberini Museum are all within a short walking distance.

UBM Development develops real estate for Europe's metropolises. The strategic focus is on green building and smart office in major cities such as Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt and Prague. Its gold rating from EcoVadis and prime status from ISS ESG confirm its consistent focus on sustainability. With almost 150 years of experience, UBM offers all development services from a single source, from planning to commercialization. The company's shares are listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Sven Hoffmann

Head of Marketing Deutschland

UBM Development Deutschland GmbH

Tel.: +49 30 91 58 06 50

Email: deutschland@ubm-development.com