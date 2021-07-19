UBM Development : leases around 1,200 square meters of commercial space in Potsdam to EDEKA

Berlin/Vienna, 06.07.2021. The new hotel and residential project by UBM Development Deutschland and a family office in the middle of the historic old town of Potsdam is continuing to take shape: the international real estate developer has now concluded a long-term lease agreement for retail and storage space with the regional company EDEKA Minden-Hannover for the commercial space on the first floor. The commercial space of the building is thus fully leased.

UBM Development is building a Holiday Inn Express hotel with a total of 198 rooms and 126 apartments on the almost 5,000 square meter site at Am Kanal 14-15 and Französische Straße 20-22. The new building is located only a few hundred meters from the Old Market Square with the Nikolai Church, the City Palace and the Barberini Museum and makes architectural reference to the historic buildings in the neighborhood. The project has been under development in cooperation with a Munich-based family office since 2019.

Local amenities at an outstanding location

Andreas Thamm, CEO of UBM Development Deutschland, says: 'Our new hotel and residential project fits harmoniously and appropriately into the rebuilt historic center of Potsdam. We are very pleased to have won EDEKA, a high-quality retail specialist, for this prime location. We have thus succeeded in securing an attractive downtown local supermarket for the people of Potsdam, but also for the many visitors to the city.'

EDEKA Minden-Hannover will open a local supermarket on around 800 square meters of retail space, offering a wide selection of around 12,000 items - including numerous regional products, organic foods as well as meat, sausage and cheese. EDEKA is the most successful food retailer in Germany. 'We want to open a modern shopping market here for all generations with a feel-good ambience and a focus on freshness and personal customer service,' emphasizes EDEKA project manager Heino Schmidt.

Large mix of uses with hotel and apartments

The new five-storey building with supplementary roof level comprises a total of around 14,500 square meters of gross floor area (GFA). Around half of this is accounted for by the hotel, whose tenant is the hotel operator Primestar Hospitality GmbH. Here, guests will be welcomed in a spacious and inviting lobby on the first floor. The apartments are being built along Französische Strasse on around 6,000 square meters of gross floor area. In addition to the commercial space, the ensemble will also be complemented by 69 parking spaces, most of which will be underground.

Completion of the entire hotel and residential project is scheduled for the end of 2021. The supermarket is expected to be fitted out and completed by the 2nd quarter of 2022. DGNB gold certification is being sought for the entire ensemble.

UBM Development develops real estate for Europe's metropolises. The strategic focus is on green building and smart office in major cities such as Vienna, Berlin, Munich and Prague. With almost 150 years of experience, UBM offers all development services from a single source, from planning to commercialization. The shares are listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Sven Hoffmann

Head of Marketing Deutschland

UBM Development Deutschland GmbH

Tel.: +49 30 930 299 255

Email: deutschland@ubm-development.com