Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. UBM Development AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBS   AT0000815402

UBM DEVELOPMENT AG

(UBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UBM Development : ESG rating for UBM Development AG raised to “Prime Status”

05/20/2021 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • 'C+' rating makes UBM the most sustainable company in its sector
  • UBM Development AG recently joined the UN Global Compact
  • 'Sustainability is an integral component of our strategy'

Vienna, 20/5/2021 - In its latest update, the ISS ESG rating agency, which specializes in corporate sustainability assessments, raised UBM Development AG's ESG rating to 'C+', which corresponds to the 'Prime Status' category and also makes UBM Development the most sustainable company in its sector (construction and real estate) in Germany and Austria. alstra office REIT-AG is the only other company in the sector with a 'C+' rating; other companies in the sector are not rated as highly. 'The ESG approach is an integral component of our 'green. smart. and more.' strategy - each contributes to the success of the other', says Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG.

ISS ESG assesses the environmental and social performance of a company within the framework of a rating system that takes into account more than 100 selected environmental and social criteria specific to the real estate and construction industry. ISS ESG performs regular updates to ensure its ratings always reflect the current situation. The improved rating that has now been given to UBM also means that the company will not have to pay a higher coupon rate in the first year following its recent very successful issue of a sustainability-linked bond.

UBM joins the UN Global Compact
UBM Development also recently became a participant in the UN Global Compact, which is the world's largest initiative for corporate responsibility and sustainability and has more than 13,500 participants (companies and organisations) and approximately 70 local networks. As CEO Winkler says: 'Everything we do shows that we mean it when we say that our future is green - UBM green.'

UBM Development creates real estate for Europe's top cities. The strategic focus is on green building and smart office in major European metropolitan areas like Vienna, Berlin, Munich or Prague. With over 145 years of history, UBM is a one-stop provider for the entire development value chain from initial planning all the way to marketing. The company's shares are listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact:
Christoph Rainer
Head of Investor Relations
UBM Development AG
Mobile: + 43 664 626 3969
E-mail : christoph.rainer@ubm-development.com

Karl Abentheuer
Head of Corporate Communications
UBM Development AG
Tel.: +43 (0)50 626 5677
Mobile: + 43 664 136 34 23
E-mail: karl.abentheuer@ubm-development.com

Disclaimer

UBM Development AG published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 05:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBM DEVELOPMENT AG
01:08aUBM DEVELOPMENT  : ESG rating for UBM Development AG raised to “Prime Stat..
PU
05/18THE ASTRID OFFICES PROJECT FROM UBM : completed!
PU
05/12UBM DEVELOPMENT  : Run on bond confirms UBM's sustainability strategy
PU
05/11UBM DEVELOPMENT  : overwhelmed by demand for 3.125% sustainability-linked bond 2..
PU
04/26UBM DEVELOPMENT  : PTA-Adhoc Sustainability-linked bond issue and exchange offer..
PU
04/26UBM DEVELOPMENT  : Sustainability-linked bond issue and exchange offer as well a..
PU
04/23UBM DEVELOPMENT  : Virtual Press conference about the annual results 2020
PU
04/23UBM DEVELOPMENT  : FY Results 2020 - Presentation
PU
04/23UBM DEVELOPMENT  : Another record dividend from UBM Development despite corona
PU
04/22UBM DEVELOPMENT  : appoints Martina Maly-Gärtner as fourth Management Board memb..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 275 M 335 M 335 M
Net income 2021 39,7 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
Net Debt 2021 673 M 820 M 820 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,18x
Yield 2021 5,06%
Capitalization 325 M 397 M 396 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 339
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart UBM DEVELOPMENT AG
Duration : Period :
UBM Development AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBM DEVELOPMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 46,08 €
Last Close Price 43,50 €
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas G. Winkler Chief Executive Officer
Patric Thate Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Strauss Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Löcker Chief Operating Officer
Ralf Mikolasch Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG21.51%397
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.50%43 844
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.75%36 431
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.06%33 516
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-8.77%27 487
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.98%26 608