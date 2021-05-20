UBM Development : ESG rating for UBM Development AG raised to “Prime Status”

'C+' rating makes UBM the most sustainable company in its sector

UBM Development AG recently joined the UN Global Compact

'Sustainability is an integral component of our strategy'

Vienna, 20/5/2021 - In its latest update, the ISS ESG rating agency, which specializes in corporate sustainability assessments, raised UBM Development AG's ESG rating to 'C+', which corresponds to the 'Prime Status' category and also makes UBM Development the most sustainable company in its sector (construction and real estate) in Germany and Austria. alstra office REIT-AG is the only other company in the sector with a 'C+' rating; other companies in the sector are not rated as highly. 'The ESG approach is an integral component of our 'green. smart. and more.' strategy - each contributes to the success of the other', says Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG.

ISS ESG assesses the environmental and social performance of a company within the framework of a rating system that takes into account more than 100 selected environmental and social criteria specific to the real estate and construction industry. ISS ESG performs regular updates to ensure its ratings always reflect the current situation. The improved rating that has now been given to UBM also means that the company will not have to pay a higher coupon rate in the first year following its recent very successful issue of a sustainability-linked bond.

UBM joins the UN Global Compact

UBM Development also recently became a participant in the UN Global Compact, which is the world's largest initiative for corporate responsibility and sustainability and has more than 13,500 participants (companies and organisations) and approximately 70 local networks. As CEO Winkler says: 'Everything we do shows that we mean it when we say that our future is green - UBM green.'

UBM Development creates real estate for Europe's top cities. The strategic focus is on green building and smart office in major European metropolitan areas like Vienna, Berlin, Munich or Prague. With over 145 years of history, UBM is a one-stop provider for the entire development value chain from initial planning all the way to marketing. The company's shares are listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact:

Christoph Rainer

Head of Investor Relations

UBM Development AG

Mobile: + 43 664 626 3969

E-mail : christoph.rainer@ubm-development.com

Karl Abentheuer

Head of Corporate Communications

UBM Development AG

Tel.: +43 (0)50 626 5677

Mobile: + 43 664 136 34 23

E-mail: karl.abentheuer@ubm-development.com