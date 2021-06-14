UBM Development : defines a new generation of office buildings with Frankfurt's “nico” project

Berlin/Vienna, 08.06.2021. The office project 'nico' by UBM Development Germany will be the starting gun for a redefinition of the office working environment. With construction scheduled to start in fall, it will be a pilot project for in-depth and long-term development work on the question of the future of office space. In addition, it fulfills an important task in the context of urban development as an innovative construction project in the prospering Lyoner Quarter in Frankfurt am Main.

With a lettable area of around 15,400 m2 , UBM Development will construct 'nico' as a smart office building with highly efficient and flexible usage options. The office space is distributed over the ground floor and six upper floors. In addition, there are a total of 250 car parking spaces on the ground floor and in the basement, 100 of which are equipped with the option of e-charging stations, offering guests and employees ample parking opportunities.

Fresh air and plenty of light for clear thinking and action

A health-promoting ambience is an economic factor. UBM implements this scientifically proven fact with various measures in the building. A lushly landscaped plaza in the large inner courtyard will be the heart of the complex. In addition, 'nico' will feature 30 loggias offering space for relaxed, yet focused reflection and work or small meetings. Two of the four access cores will be designed as representative lobbies. Two glass arched sliding doors lead into the reception area with elevator access; plenty of glass and gallery spaces characterize a bright and open atmosphere. The building structure allows all-round lighting and maximum flexibility in the design of future working environments. 'nico' offers all layout variants from individual offices and combined solutions to flexible open-plan offices.

Connected via a high-performance fiber optic network, the building is designed to meet the highest standards of user and operator requirements in the long term. State-of-the-art sensor technology is integrated to permanently record room parameters such as light, temperature, humidity and air quality. The data provides the basis for optimal control of the HVAC system with low energy consumption as well as for the best possible optimization of operating costs. A strong electromobility offering and solar energy generation round off the concept.

Smart project for the Lyon Quarter

Technologically ambitious and focused on sustainability, the 'nico' project will set new standards as an office property for the Lyon Quarter. Numerous large and small companies have already settled here. With the construction of apartments and retail space, it is increasingly developing into a lively multi-faceted quarter. The district impresses with excellent traffic connections and a lot of greenery. The airport, the city forest, the Main River and Frankfurt's city center can all be reached quickly from here.

Pilot project for the new UBM Foundation

'nico' is not only a new, ecologically and technically innovatively designed office building. The Frankfurt property is at the same time the nucleus of a comprehensive initiative of UBM Development. UBM will soon be establishing the 'Smart Building Innovation Foundation', or SBIF for short. SBIF is a non-profit foundation in which technical application solutions for smart buildings are developed together with foundation partners from industry, the investment sector, tenants and financial service providers. 'nico' was selected as a real estate project that will support the development work as a 'real-lab'. 'nico stands for intelligent technical solutions that are developed by a wide variety of industrial companies together with UBM and ensure resource-saving operation,' summarizes Andreas Thamm, CEO of UBM Development Germany.

LEED Gold certification is being sought. Completion of 'nico' is planned for 2023.

UBM Development develops real estate for Europe's metropolises. The strategic focus is on green building and smart office in major cities such as Vienna, Berlin, Munich and Prague. With over 145 years of experience, UBM offers all development services from a single source, from planning to marketing. The shares are listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements.

