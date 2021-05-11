UBM Development : overwhelmed by demand for 3.125% sustainability-linked bond 2021-2026

€70m of the UBM bond 2017-2022 exchanged for the new issue

UBM expects early closure of books

Vienna, 11.05.2021 - 'We see the overwhelming demand for our first sustainability-related bond as a clear confirmation of our strategic reorientation by the debt capital market,' says Patric Thate, CFO of UBM Development AG, and goes on to say 'it is only consequent that we are also converting our financing to green. smart. and more.'

The cash subscription period for the 3.125%, five-year sustainability-linked UBM-bond 2021-2026 (AT0000A2QS11) starts today. This cash subscription offer was preceded by an offer to exchange the 2017-2022 bond certificates for the new five-year sustainability-linked UBM-bond 2021, which was accepted by roughly half of the 2017-2022 bondholders. A total nominal amount of €68.90m from the 2017-2022 bond was exchanged for the new sustainability-linked UBM-bond 2021, which represents approximately 45.94% of the total nominal amount of the outstanding bond. This value is considerably higher than that of past exchange offers. The exchange period ended on 7 May 2021. Due to the successful exchange offer and strong demand from other retail and institutional investors, the re-offer price was set at 100% of the nominal amount by the issuer in consultation with the joint lead managers.

The subscription period for the 3.125% sustainability-linked UBM-bond 2021-2026 is expected to run from 11- 17 May 2021, subject to early closure. The company has received strong expressions of interest by investors for the cash subscription offer, and the early closing of the cash subscription period is therefore probable. The UBM bond 2021 will be offered for subscription in Austria, Germany and Luxembourg as part of a public offering subject to a prospectus requirement and in other countries as part of a private placement. The planned value date is 21 May 2021. A listing in the Official Market (Corporates Prime) of the Vienna Stock Exchange is planned for the sustainability-linked UBM bond 2021.

Disclaimer

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities and is not to be interpreted in such way. In particular, the information contained herein is not intended for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. In particular, this document (and the information contained herein) does not constitute or imply any offer of securities for sale or any solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is prohibited. Offerings of bonds of the UBM Bond 2021 subject to a prospectus will be made exclusively in Austria, Germany and Luxembourg (the 'Offer' ) to investors resident there on the basis of a securities prospectus prepared in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation), together with any supplements thereto, which is expected to be approved by the FMA on or about 27 April 2021, published as planned and notified to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority in the Federal Republic of Germany and to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (together the 'Prospectus' ). The prospective approval of the Prospectus is not to be understood as an endorsement of the bonds of the UBM Bond 2021 offered. Once approved, the Prospectus will be published in electronic form on the Issuer's website at www.ubm-development.com, sub-menu 'investor relations', sub-item 'bonds' and will be available free of charge at the registered office of the Issuer, Laaer-Berg-Straße 43, 1100 Vienna. In connection with the Offer , only the information in the Prospectus will be binding, the information in this publication is non-binding. Investors should therefore familiarize themselves with the contents of the Prospectus before making their investment decision, in particular with the information on risks, taxes and conflicts of interest, and seek their own professional advice taking into account their personal asset and investment situation. Investors are therefore advised to read the Prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of any decision to invest in the UBM Bond 2021. An investment in securities is subject to risks. Investors bear the credit risk of the Issuer. In the event of insolvency and/or liquidation of the Issuer, amounts payable on interest and/or principal may be lower; total loss of the capital invested is also possible in these cases.

UBM Development creates real estate for Europe's top cities. The strategic focus is on green building and smart office in major European metropolitan areas like Vienna, Berlin, Munich or Prague. With over 145 years of history, UBM is a one-stop provider for the entire development value chain from initial planning all the way to marketing. The company's shares are listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements.

For additional information contact:

UBM Development AG

Christoph Rainer

Head of Investor Relations

Mob. : + 43 664 626 3969

Email : christoph.rainer@ubm-development.com