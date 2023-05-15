UBM Development : presents ESG Report for 2022 and Green Finance Framework

Publication of ESG Report in agreement with international standards

Voluntary audit by chartered accountant

Green Finance Framework for future financing

Vienna, 15.05.2023 - UBM Development AG has released its ESG Report for the 2022 financial year. It describes the company's management approaches, goals and measures for the three ESG pillars - Environment, Social and Governance - and examines the year's successes and challenges. This voluntary report was prepared in agreement with the internationally recognised GRI Standards for 2021 issued by the Global Reporting Initiative and subjected to an external audit by an independent auditor. UBM's reporting also connects with important frameworks and norms like the UN Global Compact, the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Focus on timber construction, renewable energies and energy efficiency

UBM's activities in support of the environment include a particular focus on the use of renewable energies, energy-efficient building design and low-emission building materials. The construction and real estate branches are responsible for nearly 40% of global CO 2 emissions and more than one-third of worldwide energy consumption. "Timber construction gives us the greatest leverage to reduce the CO 2 footprint in the construction of buildings. Every cubic metre of timber binds one tonne of CO 2 over the long-term and only needs the sun as an energy source for its "production"," explained Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG, on the company's strategic focus on timber construction. Over 250,000m² of timber-hybrid construction are currently in the realisation or planning stage and will help to make UBM one of the leading timber construction project developers in Europe.

Other focal points set by UBM include the use of renewable energy sources like geothermal power and photovoltaics as well as measures to increase the energy efficiency of buildings through smart sensors. Flagship projects like the LeopoldQuartier and the Timber Pioneer are presented in detail in UBM's ESG Report and in the Annual Report.

Social responsibility and good management

Responsible management at UBM also includes social aspects. In the company's direct sphere of influence, that also means the design of employees' working environments. UBM introduced an attractive new work model in 2022 with a day-off every second Friday. Community at UBM is strengthened by a wide variety of events like the Welcome Day for new staff. One special continuing education initiative was UBM's Climate Impact Day with a programme that covered high-profile lectures and workshops to create a greater awareness for ESG.

As a real estate developer, UBM also acknowledges its special responsibility towards local communities and the broader society. The code of conduct for business partners is designed to ensure that suppliers are aware of their impact along the value chain. This focal point also involved a review of the ESG commitment by UBM's most important suppliers in 2022.

UBM was repeatedly recognised for the successful implementation of its strategic focus on green. smart. and more. in 2022. In addition to top scores from well-known ESG rating agencies like CDP, ISS ESG and EcoVadis, UBM was awarded the sustainability prize by the Vienna Stock Exchange and was added to VÖNIX, the Austrian sustainability index.

Green Finance Framework for green financing

The issue of two sustainability-linked bonds for a quarter of a billion Euros in total during 2021 made the Green Finance Framework a further building block in the implementation of UBM's strategy. This framework applies to the issue of green financing instruments whose net proceeds are used solely for the financing and/or refinancing of green projects with clear environmental benefits. It was developed in agreement with best market practices (ICMA Green Bond Principles 2021, LMA Green Loan Principles 2023), is based on the EU Taxonomy, and was reviewed by the ESG rating and research agency ISS ESG through a second party opinion.

The documents are available for download under the links below.

ESG-Report:PDF Flipbook (ubm-development.com)

Green finance framework:esg. | UBM Corporate (ubm-development.com)

UBM Development is one of Europe´s leading developers of timber construction projects. The strategic focus is on timber construction, green building and smart office in major cities such as Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt or Prague. A Platinum rating from EcoVadis and Prime Status from ISS ESG confirm the consequent focus on sustainability. With 150 years of experience, UBM offers all development services from a single source, from planning to marketing. The shares are listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements.

