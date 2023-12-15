Vienna, 15.12.2023 UBM Development AG was recognised by the financial magazine "Börsianer" as "Austria's most sustainable share in 2023". The award covered all stock companies in the ATX-Prime for the first time this year and was based on qualitative and quantitative methods in a three-level scoring model. UBM emerged as the winner for sustainability on the Austrian capital market in this 150th year since its founding. "A long history is important, but the award proves how young UBM has remained," explained Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG.

Stock markets play a leading role in the ecological transformation of the economy because they direct capital flows towards sustainable corporate activities. UBM issued its first green bond this summer and has converted more than a quarter of a billion euros on the capital market to green financing over the past two years.

Dominik Hojas, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of the "Börsianer": "Sustainability is also a megatrend on the capital market. Many companies rely on specific initiatives, but UBM Development AG impressed the 'Börsianer' jury with the transformation of its entire business model. Properties in sustainable timber construction and financing with green bonds will give UBM a long-term competitive advantage over its peers. This led to the recognition of UBM by the 'Börsianer' as Austria's most sustainable share in 2023. I want to congratulate the team and CEO Thomas G. Winkler on this award and wish them all a big green thumb in the successful development of this real estate company."

The award for "Austria's best financial company in 2023" is presented by the financial magazine "Börsianer" based on qualitative and quantitative methods in a three-level scoring model (first: peer group, second: indicators, third: editorial staff) and evaluated by BDO Austria. The ranking is designed to give customers from banks, insurance firms and fund societies as well as pension and pension insurance funds an overview of the best companies in Austria. The "Börsianer" is viewed in branch circles as a key source of information, and its rankings are an accepted benchmark for the national financial industry.

UBM Development is one of Europe's leading developers of timber construction projects. The strategic focus is on green building and smart office in major cities like Vienna, Munich, Frankfurt and Prague. A Platinum rating from EcoVadis and Prime Status from ISS ESG confirm the consequent focus on sustainability. With 150 years of experience, UBM offers all development services from a single source, from planning to marketing. The shares are listed on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements.

For additional information contact:

Christoph Rainer

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

UBM Development AG

Mobile: + 43 664 80 1873 200

E-mail: christoph.rainer@ubm-development.com