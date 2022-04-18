Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Ubon Bio Ethanol Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBE   THA472010000

UBON BIO ETHANOL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(UBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ubon Bio Ethanol Public : Disclosure of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (E-Meeting) on the Company's website

04/18/2022 | 11:14am EDT
Date/Time
18 Apr 2022 21:50:59
Headline
Disclosure of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (E-Meeting) on the Company's website
Symbol
UBE
Source
UBE
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2022 6 491 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2022 450 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2022 698 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 8 455 M 251 M 251 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 790
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart UBON BIO ETHANOL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ubon Bio Ethanol Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,16 THB
Average target price 2,90 THB
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dejphon Lertsuwanroj President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chun Phokaisawan Executive Director, EVP-Finance & Accounting
Palakorn Suwanrath Chairman
Wuthipong Nilphai Executive Vice President-Operations
Issra Shoatburakarn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBON BIO ETHANOL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.36%247
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.7.52%15 645
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION16.38%8 516
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.17.98%8 149
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA9.07%8 092
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-12.85%4 560