NAPLES, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Jason E. Stephens, CFP®, Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Director, The Stephens Group, in Naples, Florida, has been named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for 2024. Jason ranks No. 25 in the state of Florida.

"We're proud to see Jason again recognized among the industry's most talented financial services professionals, and we congratulate him on this terrific achievement," said Gregory Kadet, Managing Director, Florida Market, UBS Wealth Management USA. "Jason's knowledge, skill, and commitment to excellence are the basis for his consistent recognition, and he continues to be a valuable member of our team in helping individuals, families, and businesses throughout Florida achieve their financial goals."

Stephens founded The Stephens Group in 1999 and has been providing customized, comprehensive solutions to clients across Florida that address a full spectrum of wealth management needs, including liability management, trust and estate planning, tax management, and philanthropic strategies.

"We are proud that Jason has been named, for the 11th year in a row, to this esteemed list, and we deeply value his team's record of excellence in serving clients in one of the wealthiest areas of the state," said Brad Smithy, Florida Market Executive, UBS Wealth Management USA.

This recent recognition continues a lengthy list of industry accolades. In addition to being named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for 11 consecutive years, Stephens has been included on the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for six consecutive years (2019-2024), and the Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors list for the past seven years (2018-2024).

The 2024 Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list is based on data provided by around 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Barron's ranks the list of advisors by state based on a number of factors, including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.

For the full Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list, please visit https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors.

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.5 trillion dollars of invested assets as per second quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

