UBS Private Wealth Advisor Jason Stephens named to Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors and Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors lists

05/05/2023 | 08:06am EDT
NAPLES, Fla., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS announced today that Jason E. Stephens, Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Director of The Stephens Group, in Naples, Florida, has been named to the Forbes America's Top 250 Wealth Advisors and the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors lists for 2023. Jason is also the highest-ranked advisor in Naples on the list.

"We are incredibly proud to have Jason recognized once again by Forbes as a top advisor nationally and in Florida," said Gregory Kadet, Market Director, UBS Florida Market. "This distinction is a well-deserved acknowledgment of his industry knowledge, guidance and continuous commitment to the affluent individuals and families he serves."

Stephens has been named to the Forbes America's Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for seven consecutive years and the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for the past six years. He has provided comprehensive wealth management, legacy planning and philanthropic strategies to his clients in southwest Florida for more than 20 years.

"We congratulate Jason for consistently being named to these prestigious Forbes lists, which acknowledge his exemplary wealth management advice and continuous dedication to client service," said Brad Smithy, Florida Market Executive, UBS Wealth Management USA.

The eighth annual Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list recognizes the top financial advisors in the U.S. who have a track record of success over time and are leading the way in offering best practices for clients. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, assets under management, and revenue. For the full list and further information, visit https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors.

This year's Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list is composed of more than 7,300 advisors, managing a collective $11 trillion in client assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including industry experience, quality of practice, revenue, assets under management, and regulatory record. For the full list and further information, visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/.

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Media Contact:
Peter Pupello
peter@schifinolee.com
813-841-0631

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ubs-private-wealth-advisor-jason-stephens-named-to-forbes-americas-top-wealth-advisors-and-forbes-best-in-state-wealth-advisors-lists-301816802.html

SOURCE UBS


