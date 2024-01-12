Official UBS GROUP AG press release

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisors Joseph J. Guarneri, Steven Kabot, Stefani Bollag, Daniel Russo and Conor Heine will be joining the firm in New York City. Together, their team, GKB & Associates, manages nearly $2 billion in client assets for high-net-worth individuals and families. They will be based in the firm’s office at 1285 Avenue of the Americas, managed by Market Director Kellie Brady.

“We’re extremely proud to welcome Joe, Steve, Stefani, Dan, Connor and their entire team to UBS,” said Kellie. “We believe we have the strongest platform for Financial Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of high-net-worth capabilities and truly global offering, these talented advisors will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

The GKB & Associates team believes strong relationships are built on teamwork and involvement. Their robust approach focuses on providing holistic wealth management advice and solutions to help clients achieve their lifestyle and legacy goals, while also delivering a personalized, boutique-level experience for each and every client.

Joseph J. Guarneri is responsible for overseeing the team’s investment strategy, asset allocation models and investment selections. He focuses on helping clients develop retirement planning strategies emphasizing both wealth creation and distribution. Joe joins from Merrill Lynch, where he began his career in 1985, after graduating from St. John’s University with a degree in political science and accounting. He holds Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®) and Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®) designations and is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™. Joe lives in New Jersey with his wife and their two children.

Steven Kabot manages the team and its daily operations, and is also responsible for assessing equity and high-net-worth alternative investment strategies for the team. Steve joins from Merrill Lynch, where he started in 1989, after graduating from Emory University with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He also earned an MBA in finance from Fordham University. Steve lives in Westchester, New York, with his wife and daughter. Steve, his wife and his daughter are actively involved with the Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Stefani Bollag is responsible for developing wealth preservation strategies for the team’s clients. Based on what is most important to clients and their businesses, she recommends investment and balance sheet strategies, on both the asset and liability sides of the balance sheet, designed to achieve specific needs. Stefani joins from Merrill Lynch, where she started her career in 1996 after graduating from Lafayette College with a degree in economics and business. She holds the Chartered Retirement Planning CounselorSM (CRPC®) designation. Stefani co-founded the Merrill Lynch Women’s Mentoring Program in 2006. She lives in New York City with her husband and two children and plays an active role in the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.

Daniel Russo works closely with business owners, executives and their families on strategies to meet their financial goals. He seeks to form long-term client relationships based on trust, dependability and superior service. Dan joins from Merrill Lynch, where he began his career in 1998 on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Dan has an MBA from New York University, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification. He grew up in New York City and currently lives in New Jersey with his wife and three children.

Connor Heine builds strong relationships and designs strategies to help executives, investment managers, business owners, professional athletes and their families achieve their financial goals. He joins from Merrill Lynch and holds the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor designation and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. Connor graduated from Providence College where he was a member of the Men's Basketball Team, and currently sits on Providence's Wall Street Advisory Council. He resides with his wife and two daughters in Fairfield, CT.

Members of the GKB & Associates team also joining UBS are Ruth Saada, Senior Wealth Strategy Associate, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Certified Investment Management Analyst®, Dorothy Pao, Senior Wealth Strategist, Julia Pirska, Planning Specialist and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor™ (CRPC®), Mathew Marino, Wealth Strategy Associate and Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA), and Client Associate, Christine Boncoraglio.

