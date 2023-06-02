Advisor team The BG Group joins UBS in New York City

UBS today announced that Financial Advisors Michael Bromberg, Daniel A. Gerschel, Joshua Ellner, Rob Mancino and Craig Weinstein, have joined the firm in New York City. Together with their team, The BG Group, they manage more than $2.5 billion in client assets for high net worth individuals and families. They join the UBS Manhattan Wealth Management Market and will be based in the firm’s 1285 Avenue of the Americas office, managed by Market Director Kellie Brady.

“We’re proud to welcome Michael, Daniel, Joshua, Rob and Craig to UBS,” said Kellie. “We believe we have the strongest platform for Financial Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of high net worth capabilities and truly global offering, advisors like The BG Group will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

The BG Group works with affluent clients from coast to coast, whose lives demand fluency in a wide range of wealth considerations. Among them are executives, entrepreneurs, financial investment professionals, healthcare practitioners, attorneys and prominent figures in the entertainment business. Their robust team approach focuses on providing holistic wealth management advice and solutions that help clients achieve their lifestyle and legacy goals, while also delivering a personalized, boutique-level experience for each and every client.

Michael Bromberg joins UBS as a Managing Director and Financial Advisor. With a tenure at UBS, Morgan Stanley, and Merrill throughout the past several decades, he is a leader in the financial services industry, having the privilege and honor of serving the same clients over the past 25 years. Michael believes that understanding family dynamics is essential to superior wealth management, and that effective retirement planning helps clients maintain financial independence and the ability to pursue what’s most important to them. In recognition of his success and professionalism, Michael has been named as one of Forbes’ Best In State Wealth Advisors for 2019, 2021 and 2022, as well as being named one of Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors in the US for 2022.

Daniel A. Gerschel joins UBS as a Managing Director and Financial Advisor. Daniel brings more than 20 years of deep and varied investment experience to UBS. He is a Co-Founder of The BG Group and in that capacity has pioneered its strategic vision with a relentless focus on optimizing the client experience. For the past decade, Daniel has achieved his desire to work closely with clients – helping them to identify their life’s priorities and custom goals-based wealth management strategies that account for their comfort with risk, need for liquidity, an income stream, and other personal preferences. Daniel began his career on Wall Street as an Equity Desk Analyst in the Product Mgmt. Group at CIBC World Markets and then moved into the Equity Capital Markets Desk of the firm’s Investment Banking Division. He entered the Wealth Management business at Morgan Stanley and then later at Merrill Lynch. In recognition of his achievements, Daniel has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list (2019-2022). While earning a Bachelor’s degree in International Affairs from The George Washington University’s Elliot School, Daniel worked part time at the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C. A lifelong resident of Manhattan, Daniel, his wife Kristina and their two daughters live in Greenwich Village where they are active members of their synagogue and have taken leadership roles in several organizations that focus on education, healthcare the arts and environment.

Joshua Ellner joins UBS as a Financial Advisor and has been a member of The BG Group since 2014. Now a Partner, he focuses on serving the unique wealth management needs of management consultants, financial professionals, business owners, attorneys and corporate executives. Joshua has earned his CRPC™® designation, allowing him to focus on tax and estate objectives and strategies for a retiree and presents the unique financial and emotional aspects of financial planning that are unique to the retirement process. He has also earned his AAMS™® designation, which allows him to demonstrate a robust knowledge of investing and asset management.

Rob Mancino joins UBS as a Portfolio Manager and Partner of The BG Group. He joins from Merrill Wealth Management, where he started his financial services career in 2012. As a Portfolio Manager, Rob’s experience lies in providing sustainable and efficient investment strategies tailored to clients’ personal goals and objectives. He also functions as the team’s COO, designing, implementing, and overseeing managing practices for the BG Group. Rob has earned his CRPC™ designation, allowing him to focus on tax and estate objectives and strategies for retirees, presenting financial and emotional aspects of financial planning that are unique to the retirement process. He has also earned his CIMA® certification from The Investments & Wealth Institute in conjunction with Wharton Executive Education as well as his CSRIC® certification.

Craig Weinstein joins UBS as a Financial Advisor and is also a Retirement Plan Consultant. With over 30 years of industry experience, he has held roles as a Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and UBS, serving high net worth clients and corporate retirement plans. Craig strives to work closely with clients, helping them identify their life’s priorities through custom goal-based planning. His wealth management strategies account for their comfort with risk, liquidity, longevity and legacy preferences. Craig’s efforts in the charitable arena have also long been recognized, as he has served as a board member of multiple organizations while being actively engaged in charitable initiatives within his community. He has been recognized by President Biden, President Trump, and President Obama with the President’s Volunteer Service Award in recognition for his work in his community. Craig currently resides with his wife, Michelle, on the north shore of Long Island and they have three children: Jordan, Carly and Justin.

