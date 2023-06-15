Advanced search
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:08 2023-06-15 am EDT
18.26 CHF   -1.24%
Art Basel draws surge in Asian collectors

06/15/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Art Basel art fair in Basel

ZURICH (Reuters) - Collectors flocked to the Swiss city of Basel this week for the world's biggest art fair, looking to snap up the top-ticket works, including a $60 million painting by Mark Rothko.

Noah Horowitz, who became Chief Executive of Art Basel in November said that an extraordinary amount of people from Asia have travelled to this year's flagship Art Basel fair.

"There's a really notable increase in exceptionally strong collectors from the Asian region which is really cool," he said.

Joost Bosland, co-owner of Stevenson, a gallery with locations in South Africa and the Netherlands, said he too has noticed the surge.

"We've seen more people specifically from mainland China, but also from that broader region in our booth than we certainly have seen at any fair before this one," he said.

China's art market, the third largest in the world, had reported a steep decline in sales in 2022, with lockdowns stalling activity and cancelling art auctions and events, according to the 2023 UBS Global Art Market Report.

Despite sales in China declining 14% year-on-year to $11.2 billion by the end 2022, the report said there had been a growing sense of optimism among the region's dealers.

"That group of patrons has brought a real energy to the fair," Bosland said.

Also noticeable to the gallerist this year in Basel has been the growing number of young buyers.

"I don't think I've ever sold as much art to people my own age," the 39-year-old said.

Bosland said this group of collectors is more aware of the potential that art has on the secondary market, but he cautions against seeing art as an investment or asset class because of the lack of guarantees.

Patricia Amberg, head of the complementary art advisory service UBS offers its ultra-high net worth clients, too says the Swiss bank doesn't consider art to be an investment or an asset class in the usual sense.

"The art market compared to the financial market is completely different - it is very opaque, it is not transparent and there are limited sources of data," she said.

Art Basel is open to the public until Sunday.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Noele Illien


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.87% 462.61 Real-time Quote.0.42%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.00% 2048.86 Real-time Quote.3.06%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.45% 152.92 Real-time Quote.-1.08%
TOPIX INDEX -0.02% 2293.97 Delayed Quote.21.29%
UBS GROUP AG -1.24% 18.255 Delayed Quote.7.44%
Financials
Sales 2023 33 771 M 37 794 M 37 794 M
Net income 2023 33 683 M 37 695 M 37 695 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 1,78x
Yield 2023 2,86%
Capitalization 54 578 M 61 080 M 61 080 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 73 814
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 18,26 CHF
Average target price 22,11 CHF
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Group Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG7.44%61 582
BLACKROCK, INC.-2.28%103 703
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.3.57%54 372
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.19.16%43 208
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-2.97%34 856
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.2.43%33 226
