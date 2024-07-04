July 4 (Reuters) - HSBC is attracting initial interest from peers including BNP Paribas SA and UBS Group AG, for the sale of its German wealth-management unit, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Vaibhav Sadhamta; Editing by Jon Boyle)
UBS Group AG
Equities
UBSG
CH0244767585
Investment Management & Fund Operators
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|27.32 CHF
|+0.07%
|+3.60%
|+4.67%
|05:48pm
|BNP, UBS said to show Interest in HSBC's German Wealth Unit, Bloomberg News reports
|RE
|03:59pm
|Swiss Price Regulator Puts UBS Under Observation
|DJ
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|63.92 EUR
|+1.90%
|+6.50%
|76.57B
|27.32 CHF
|+0.07%
|+3.60%
|97.18B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+4.67%
|97.18B
|-2.79%
|117B
|+26.70%
|68.17B
|+10.82%
|67.34B
|+16.18%
|45.22B
|+14.26%
|43.11B
|+25.15%
|37.02B
|+7.50%
|25.85B
|-4.29%
|22.34B
|+0.62%
|18.55B
