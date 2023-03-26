Bank disquiet, Fed keep investors on edge in nervy U.S. stock market

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Investors are preparing
for a long U.S. stock market slog, braced for more banking
sector tumult and worries over how the Federal Reserve's
tightening will impact the economy.
Financial stocks in the United States experienced sharp
moves throughout the week after the collapse of two U.S. lenders
and last weekend's Swiss-government-orchestrated takeover of
troubled Credit Suisse by rival UBS.
"Volatility will continue because we still don't know the
extent of the disruptions with in the banking sector," said
Cameron Dawson, Chief Investment Officer at NewEdge Wealth.
Many worry that other nasty surprises lurk as the rapid
series of interest rate hikes the Fed has delivered over the
past year dry up cheap money and widen fissures in the economy.
"Investors are acting first and looking into the nuances
later," said Wei Li, global chief investment strategist at fund
giant BlackRock. "It's understandable because it’s not super
clear that this is definitely contained."
In recent days, investors focused on Deutsche Bank
, whose shares have lost around more than a quarter of
their value this month, including Friday's 8.5% fall, and the
cost of protecting against a default on its bonds soared, even
though few put it in a class with Credit Suisse.
"We are not concerned today about counterparty, liquidity
issues" with Deutsche, JPMorgan analysts said on Friday.
For now, few investors see this year's events as a repeat of
the systemic crisis that swept through markets in 2008, taking
down Lehman Brothers and prompting government bailouts.
But investors are wary of another bank run if people think
U.S. or European regulators will not step in to shield deposits.
"It's almost like the prisoner's dilemma where if everyone
agrees that they won't pull their deposits then everything
should be okay, but if just one person decides they are getting
out then the snowball keeps growing," said Tim Murray, capital
market strategist in the Multi-Asset Division of T. Rowe Price.
Murray is underweight equities, focusing on money market
accounts that offer yields comparable to Treasuries.
'HIGHLY UNUSUAL'
Apollo Global Management Chief Economist Torsten Slok said
the growing divergence between the Fed fund's rate and the far
lower interest rate on checking accounts is increasing the risk
of bank deposit outflows. The Fed raised rates by 25 basis
points on Wednesday to the 4.75% to 5% range.
"Higher rates as a source of instability for deposits and
Treasury holdings is highly unusual compared to previous banking
crises, where the source of instability has typically been
credit losses putting downward pressure on the illiquid side of
banks’ balance sheets," he wrote in a note on Saturday.
Data released on Friday by the Federal Reserve showed that
deposits at small U.S. banks dropped by a record amount
following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10.
Meanwhile Federal Reserve emergency lending to banks, which
hit record levels, remained high in the latest week amid ongoing
anxiety, data released Thursday showed.
"We're watching very closely all of the data about how much
liquidity is being drawn from the Fed’s different facilities,"
said Dawson. "If we continue to see the usage of these
facilities, it could point that more banks are feeling funding
constrains or liquidity needs, which means that the contagion
may not be over.”
U.S. authorities are considering expanding a bank emergency
lending facility in ways that would give First Republic Bank
more time to shore up its balance sheet, Bloomberg reported
Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
'CRISIS OF CONFIDENCE'
Uncertainty over the Fed's intentions is also amplifying
investor hesitation in stocks and sparking huge swings in U.S.
government bond prices, after policymakers indicated they were
on the verge of pausing further increases as banking sector
worries risk tightening economic conditions.
Investors piled into the safe haven of U.S. Treasuries over
the past week, sending yields on the two-year note, which
closely reflects Fed policy expectations, to 3.76%, the lowest
since mid-September.
Further banking industry failures could mean rate cuts
sooner as weakened financial conditions allow the Fed to ease up
on its fight against inflation, said Tony Rodriguez, head of
fixed income strategy at Nuveen. Futures contracts suggest the
Fed will start cutting rates by year-end.
Falling interest rates would make dividend-paying stocks and
some riskier assets such as higher-quality
below-investment-grade bonds attractive, Rodriguez said.
Risk assets have been somewhat resilient despite the
concerns in the banking sector, said Jason England, global bonds
portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors. The S&P 500 is
up 3.4% this year, though far off its early February highs, and
it rose 1% this week, helped by a rally in tech shares.
"If inflation comes down because of disruptions in banks and
you create tightening for homeowners, the Fed suddenly has its
work done for it," he said.
England expects longer-duration bond yields to start to rise
from current levels, making short-term bonds and money market
funds more attractive.
Indeed, plenty of investors seem to be giving stocks the
cold shoulder. Allocations to U.S. equities fell to an 18-year
low while cash allocations crept higher in March, the most
recent fund manager survey from BoFA Global Research showed.
Investors will likely remain steeled for another potential
high-profile failure until the Fed or Treasury respond in a way
that calms fears of another bank run, said Katie Nixon, chief
investment officer, wealth management, at Northern Trust, who is
focusing on tech-sector stocks with "fortress balance sheets."
"Right now it's a crisis of confidence and everyone is
looking for direction," she said.
