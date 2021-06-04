Banks bulk up in Hong Kong as China business overshadows politics

HONG KONG, June 4 (Reuters) - Some global banks, funds and
other financial services providers say they are stepping up
hiring in Hong Kong, in a sign the city's unique position as a
financial gateway to China is outweighing concerns about
Beijing's tightening grip over it.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, UBS AG
and other banks are each hiring hundreds of people in
the city this year, adding substantially to their existing
ranks.
Citigroup, for example, has said it is bulking up its
staffing by 1,500 people, including additional headcount and
replacements in 2021, double the number of people it hired a
year ago. It has about 4,000 people in the city. A Goldman
spokesman said the bank, which has about 2,000 people in Greater
China, expects hiring in Hong Kong to be up 20% this year.
The Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong's market
regulator, is seeing a rebound in licenses it issues for people
involved in asset management, securities and other financial
activities, according to data on its website. The total number
of licenses it issued was up 1.7% at the end of March, compared
with nine months earlier, and just shy of an all-time peak in
2019.
"Hong Kong has some unique advantages, and it will remain
the gateway for many of our local and global clients to access
China," said Kaleem Rizvi, Head of Citi's Asia-Pacific corporate
bank.
Many financial companies slowed hiring last year, after
protests against Chinese rule and a new security law imposed on
the city to crush dissent by Beijing, as well as the coronavirus
pandemic, six bankers, recruiters and other industry executives
said.
The increased hiring plans of some major players show that
they are now willing to live with the political risks.
"Everyone in the business community I have spoken with
welcomes the peace and stability now, compared with the chaos of
2019," said Weijian Shan, chairman and chief executive of Hong
Kong-based private equity group PAG.
To be sure, politics remains contentious and unsettling for
some finance professionals, some bankers have said. Some
expatriate financial workers have left or considered leaving
Hong Kong, along with thousands of residents of the former
British colony.
Hong Kong police have asked some banks to hand over account
details of opposition activists and politicians arrested under a
stringent national security law imposed by Beijing, and the
government has threatened jail time for bankers handling assets
belonging to media tycoon Jimmy Lai frozen under the new law.
Hong Kong's financial regulators declined to comment on
banks' hiring plans or some bankers' disquiet about the
political tightening.
CLOSE TO CHINA
Bankers and other financial services professionals
interviewed by Reuters said much of the lure of being in Hong
Kong comes from the city's close ties to China and the business
it brings.
That business is booming. Flows via the stock connect
schemes linking Hong Kong with the Shanghai and Shenzhen
exchanges rose to record highs in the first quarter of 2021.
Companies, mostly from mainland China, raised more money
through Hong Kong listings in the first five months of this year
than they did in the same period of the last four years
combined, Refinitiv data shows. Mergers and acquisitions in
Greater China are the highest since 2018.
Anthony Fasso, Asia Pacific chief executive of global asset
manager PineBridge Investments, said Hong Kong was adapting to
the new realities. “We believe that Hong Kong will remain a
globally competitive international city at the doorstep of one
of the largest and fastest growing economies in the world,”
Fasso said.
HIRING SPREE
Besides Goldman and Citigroup, Swiss bank UBS hired 200
people in the year through March, which consisted of 20 new
full-time staff compared to seven in the previously financial
year, a spokesman said.
The bank took on 100 contractors and 80 graduates in the
year to March. It was the highest number of graduate recruits to
join UBS in more than 10 years. The bank has 2,500 people based
in Hong Kong.
HSBC Holdings Plc has said it plans to add 400
staff in Hong Kong this year, part of its plan to recruit 5,000
people in the next five years in the region to wealth management
in Asia.
Lok Yim, Hong Kong chief executive of Deutsche Bank AG
, said the German bank was also planning on making
further strategic hires, after a first quarter that had been its
strongest in years.
"We are probably two to three times as busy now as we were
late last year," said Olga Yung, regional director at
recruitment firm Michael Page in Hong Kong.
