    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
Beauty products supplier Knowlton targets over $3 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

09/14/2021 | 07:14am EDT
(Reuters) - Knowlton Development Corp Inc (KDC) said on Tuesday it was looking to raise up to $857.14 million through a U.S. initial public offering, valuing the manufacturer for beauty, personal and home care brands at more than $3 billion.

The valuation, according to a Reuters report https://www.reuters.com/article/us-kdc-ipo-idUSKBN29H2QT in January on the company preparing for an U.S. IPO, was pegged at more than $5 billion.

The Longueuil, Québec-based company plans to sell roughly 57.14 million shares in its IPO, priced between $13 and $15 per share, according to a regulatory filing.

KDC has applied to list its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange as well, the filing showed. Its customer base comprises 18 of the world's 20 largest beauty, personal care and home care companies worldwide, in terms of top retail sales in 2020.

The company, acquired in 2018 by an investor group led by buyout firm Cornell Capital, generated total annual revenue of about $2.1 billion and posted a net loss of $125.8 million for the year ended April 30.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank and BMO Capital Markets are the lead underwriters for the offering, after which KDC will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KDC".

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2021 31 223 M 33 852 M 33 852 M
Net income 2021 5 370 M 5 823 M 5 823 M
Net cash 2021 5 669 M 6 146 M 6 146 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 53 521 M 58 102 M 58 028 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 71 304
Free-Float 93,9%
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 15,40 CHF
Average target price 17,40 CHF
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
