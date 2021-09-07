Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bellevue expands its Sales in Asia region

09/07/2021 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-News: Bellevue Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Expansion Bellevue expands its Sales in Asia region 2021-09-07 / 07:00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Media Release September 7, 2021

Bellevue expands its Sales in Asia region

Bellevue Asset Management is expanding its sales activities in Asia. The firm is going to strengthen its local presence in the region with the recruitment of Florin Boetschi, an experienced sales and product specialist, as Senior Sales based in Hong Kong.

Florin Boetschi will serve as an advisor and relationship manager for institutional investors in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC). Boetschi is also tasked with expanding the independent Swiss asset manager's presence in this key region. Based in Hong Kong, he will enhance the sales operations of the asset manager, which specializes in healthcare, selected niches and entrepreneur strategies, and will also focus on market potential in Singapore and Taiwan.

Before joining Bellevue, Florin Boetschi served as Senior Sales at DWS in Zurich, specializing in distribution of investment funds across asset classes. As a Product Specialist at UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong and Zurich, he focused on successfully expanding the firm's investment fund business in Asia. Boetschi holds a Master's degree in Banking & Finance from the University of St. Gallen and is also a certified Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

With his detailed knowledge of capital markets and extensive experience in the Asia-Pacific region, Florin Boetschi enhances Bellevue's Sales team and will add further momentum to the company's sustained asset growth.

Contact Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16 / P.O. Box, CH-8700 Küsnacht/Zurich, Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 09, tch@bellevue.ch

www.bellevue.ch

Bellevue - Excellence in Specialty Investments

Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, alternative strategies and traditional strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 14.4 bn as at June 30, 2021.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1231524 2021-09-07

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231524&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

All news about UBS GROUP AG
12:18aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower, Investors Await ECB
DJ
09/06CHANGGAO ELECTRIC : Raises $56 Million From Share Placement
MT
09/06Sai MicroElectronics Nets $361 Million From Private Share Sale
MT
09/06CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
DJ
09/06BASF SE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/06WACKER CHEMIE AG : Buy rating from UBS
MD
09/06FTSE Gains, Pound Could Face Volatile October
DJ
09/06ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Asos, Best Buy, Docusign, Greif, Hewlett Packard...
09/06DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
09/06Goldman Sachs' Alternative Investment Unit Petershill Partners Maps Out $5 Bi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 31 223 M 34 154 M 34 154 M
Net income 2021 5 370 M 5 875 M 5 875 M
Net cash 2021 5 669 M 6 201 M 6 201 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 53 608 M 58 512 M 58 642 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 71 304
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 15,42 CHF
Average target price 17,35 CHF
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG22.65%58 512
BLACKROCK, INC.29.90%142 650
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.35.33%89 232
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.44.38%49 602
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)27.07%46 551
STATE STREET CORPORATION27.63%31 908