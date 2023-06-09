Breana Cole joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Boston

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Breana Cole has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor. She joins the UBS Greater Boston Private Wealth Market, managed by Jim Ducey, and reports to Market Director Max Bardeen, located in the Boston Private Wealth Management office.

“On behalf of UBS, we’re excited to welcome Breana to the firm,” said Max Bardeen, Market Director at UBS Private Wealth Management in Boston. “Her industry experience and dedication to her clients will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having her help us continue to expand our client offering in this key market.”

Breana has more than 15 years of experience working with individuals and multigenerational families to help address their unique wealth management needs, including values-based and socially responsible investing, charitable giving and multi-generational wealth transfer. Prior to joining UBS, she spent 10 years as a Financial Advisor at Bernstein Private Wealth Management after starting her career at IPS Strategic Capital. Breana holds a Master of Science in Finance and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration for Finance and Real Estate from the University of Denver Daniels College of Business.

Breana joins PSS Partners at UBS, an eight-person private wealth team led by Private Wealth Advisor Frank Panayotou and includes Private Wealth Advisors Daniel Smith and Anthony Schweizer. Together, they provide innovative solutions and holistic wealth management advice for successful entrepreneurs and multigenerational families.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230609005394/en/