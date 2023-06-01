Advanced search
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
2023-06-01
17.66 CHF   +2.41%
Citigroup hires former UBS banker for energy dealmaking - memo

06/01/2023 | 02:04pm EDT
The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has hired former UBS Group AG banker Dan Ford as a vice chairman within the natural resources and clean energy transition group of its investment bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Ford has been working with Citi as an external senior advisor over the past year on power, utilities, and renewable energy matters, according to the memo from Michael Jamieson and Sandip Sen, the bank's global heads of natural resources and clean energy transition.

"Dan has made a material impact in deepening client relationships with a number of our corporate clients," Jamieson and Sen said.

A Citi spokesperson declined comment.

Over a 25-year career in banking, Ford has been mainly focused on the power and utilities sector. He previously headed up research coverage of such companies in North America at UBS, per the memo.

Notable energy deals that Citi has advised on this year include Vistra Corp's $3.43 billion acquisition of power generation firm Energy Harbor, as well as Chesapeake Energy Corp's divestiture of some of its oil and gas production assets in South Texas.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and David French in New York, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By David French and Anirban Sen


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 0.55% 1.84 End-of-day quote.22.67%
BRENT OIL 2.85% 74.2 Delayed Quote.-14.16%
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION 1.69% 76.53 Delayed Quote.-20.26%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.58% 44.9774 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
UBS GROUP AG 2.41% 17.655 Delayed Quote.0.20%
VISTRA CORP. 2.44% 24.575 Delayed Quote.3.32%
WTI 3.49% 70.12 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
Financials
Sales 2023 30 771 M 33 676 M 33 676 M
Net income 2023 5 568 M 6 094 M 6 094 M
Net cash 2023 12 714 M 13 915 M 13 915 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 3,01%
Capitalization 52 784 M 57 767 M 57 767 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 73 814
Free-Float 86,3%
