Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse Chairman Horta-Osorio says big investors back overhaul

11/07/2021 | 05:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Antonio Horta Osorio, CEO of Lloyds Banking Group, arrives at a garden party at Buckingham Palace, London

ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse's big shareholders back the scandal-hit bank's new strategy, Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio told Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag, adding the group would also overhaul its pay system for executives to reduce risk.

"We are in close contact with our shareholders - in particular the six largest, who together own around 30% of the capital," Horta-Osorio told the paper in an article published on Sunday.

"We think we understand their priorities and that they entirely support our strategy."

Credit Suisse announced a restructuring on Thursday, saying it would rein in its investment bankers and put money into wealth management as it tries to curb a freewheeling culture that has cost it billions in a string of scandals.

Horta-Osorio, who joined from Lloyds Bank in April, said he was putting risk management and responsibility at the heart of operations at Switzerland's second-biggest lender.

Harris Associates, Credit Suisse's biggest shareholder with a 4.9% stake according to Refinitiv data, supported the strategy, in a separate interview also published on Sunday.

"What has now been announced should have happened in the past 10 years: lower the risks, strengthen controls and at the same time preserve the entrepreneurial spirit," David Herro, a partner at the American asset manager, told SonntagsZeitung.

"There has been a clear lack of risk controls over the past 10 years. However, risk management only works if a cultural change succeeds and you have the right people for it. The new chairman understands risk and banking, which wasn't the case with the former chairman."

Herro said he thought Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein had the right skills to lead the bank's turnaround, "especially when he is surrounded by the right people."

The investor said he was not unduly concerned by market reaction to the new strategy, with Credit Suisse shares falling more than 5% on Thursday after the announcement, which analysts said was not sufficiently bold.

Herro said the focus should be on creating long-term value rather than short-term price moves. Currently Credit Suisse trades at around 50% of its book value, below rivals like UBS, but Herro said it could recover.

"If Credit Suisse succeeds in generating sustainable cash flow with asset management and investment banking, I see no reason why the bank should not be valued at one and a half or even two times its book value," he said.

A "lackadaisical" attitude towards risk and "a lack of accountability" were to blame for the bank's $5.5 billion loss on investment fund Archegos, according to a review published in July. 

Changing the compensation system was one factor to ensure a cultural change, Herro told SonntagsZeitung, an issue also addressed by Horta-Osorio.

The bank is also adapting its compensation model to reduce risk, the chairman said in his interview which he gave jointly with CEO Gottstein, and would present details in the first half of 2022.

"We will link wages more closely to the risks taken and the economic gain," Horta-Osorio told NZZ am Sonntag. "This means that if a business is capital-intensive and consequently generates profits, the managers are not rewarded with higher bonuses."

($1 = 0.9120 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
All news about UBS GROUP AG
11/05Industrials Up After Strong Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
11/05Peloton May Review Entire Cost Structure, Hold Investor Meeting in Spring 2022, UBS Say..
MT
11/05Peloton Slumps as Fiscal Q1 Loss, Lower Guidance Prompt Slew of Price Target Cuts
MT
11/05TPI Composites Shares Slide After UBS Downgrade
MT
11/05NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
11/05China Taps 12 Banks For Nearly $5 Billion Euro Bond Sale
MT
11/05SGS Inks $1.2 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
MT
11/04China mandates 12 banks for sovereign euro bond issuance -term sheet
RE
11/04Zhongji Innolight Nets $416 Million From Private Share Sale
MT
11/04Link Administration Jumps 11% After Receiving More than $2 Billion Bid from The Carlyle..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 32 578 M 35 702 M 35 702 M
Net income 2021 6 372 M 6 983 M 6 983 M
Net cash 2021 25 279 M 27 703 M 27 703 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,36x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 57 679 M 63 201 M 63 210 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 71 427
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 16,74 CHF
Average target price 18,96 CHF
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG34.24%63 201
BLACKROCK, INC.32.22%145 098
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.43.37%96 661
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.45.08%49 686
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)38.60%48 575
STATE STREET CORPORATION31.45%34 980