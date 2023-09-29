By Mauro Orru



Credit Suisse is expecting losses in the current quarter after a decision to exit certain loan portfolios and wind down some management arrangements.

The Swiss bank, now part of UBS Group, said in its latest financial report that exiting some loan portfolios held in the non-core and legacy business division--that UBS created to store Credit Suisse positions and businesses not aligned with its strategy and policies--may result in a loss of about $1.6 billion in the third quarter.

UBS said last month that the division would include assets and liabilities of the Capital Release Unit, some assets and liabilities of the Investment Bank, Wealth Management and the Asset Management divisions.

Credit Suisse also said that a decision to wind down certain management arrangements could generate another loss of up to $600 million in the quarter.

Credit Suisse officially became part of UBS in June. The lender had seen years of financial and reputational missteps that led to substantial customer outflows prior to UBS's takeover.

UBS booked a record $28.88 billion net profit last quarter, results that included Credit Suisse as of June 1.

