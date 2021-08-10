DGAP-CMS : UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-10 / 18:15 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UBS AG acting through its London branch has issued a dual-tranche USD 2.0 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 3-year USD 1.0 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: US902674YK00) maturing on 9 August 2024 and a 3-year USD 1.0 billion floating rate note (ISIN: US902674YL82) maturing on 9 August 2024. Settlement date for all tranches is 9 August 2021. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: UBS AG Bahnhofstrasse 45 8001 Zurich Switzerland Internet: www.ubs.com End of News DGAP News Service -------------

