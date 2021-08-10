DGAP-CMS : UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the
WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of
Europe-wide distribution
2021-08-10 / 18:15
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UBS AG acting through its London branch has issued a dual-tranche USD 2.0 billion senior benchmark transaction
consisting of a 3-year USD 1.0 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: US902674YK00) maturing on 9 August 2024 and a 3-year USD
1.0 billion floating rate note (ISIN: US902674YL82) maturing on 9 August 2024. Settlement date for all tranches is 9
August 2021.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-08-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press
Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: UBS AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45
8001 Zurich
Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com
End of News DGAP News Service
-------------
1225421 2021-08-10
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225421&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 10, 2021 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)