    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
DGAP-CMS : UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/10/2021 | 05:16pm BST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the 
WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 
UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of 
Europe-wide distribution 
2021-08-10 / 18:15 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
UBS AG acting through its London branch has issued a dual-tranche USD 2.0 billion senior benchmark transaction 
consisting of a 3-year USD 1.0 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: US902674YK00) maturing on 9 August 2024 and a 3-year USD 
1.0 billion floating rate note (ISIN: US902674YL82) maturing on 9 August 2024. Settlement date for all tranches is 9 
August 2021. 
 
 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      UBS AG 
              Bahnhofstrasse 45 
              8001 Zurich 
              Switzerland 
Internet:     www.ubs.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225421 2021-08-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225421&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

