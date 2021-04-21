Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU defends its push for rules on company 'green' reporting

04/21/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The lignite (brown coal) power plant complex of German energy supplier and utility RWE is reflected in a puddle in Neurath

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union on Wednesday deflected concerns over its drive to formulate rules requiring companies to show investors how climate change will affect their activities, saying that waiting for a global approach could take years.

The EU unveiled groundbreaking proposals on Wednesday for sustainability disclosures by companies in the 27 country bloc, and a classification system to define what can be labelled a "green" asset or activity in a disclosure.

It leaps ahead of global efforts to create an international sustainability standards board to write disclosure rules, details of which will be published in time for the UN COP26 global climate change conference in November.

Investors have called for global standards to replace a patchwork of norms now emerging, to make comparisons between companies easier and avoid 'greenwashing' or firms overplaying their green credentials.

Global financial regulators have also thrown their weight behind the proposed new sustainability standards board, but it has not stopped the EU from pushing ahead on its own.

"We are a global frontrunner," the EU's financial services chief Mairead McGuinness told an online event held by financial industry body IIF.

"At the moment we have a confused situation, an array of different standards companies can use," she said.

Axel Weber, chairman of UBS bank, said global financial institutions need international rules to create a mobile pool of capital that can invest in climate-friendly assets anywhere.

"It's good we are seeing a European approach as opposed to a fragmented approach we have seen in Europe many times in the past, but we need a global approach," Weber said.

Foreign regulators could take the EU's approach into account when forging their own, but it was unclear to what degree the EU would be open to approaches from elsewhere, Weber said.

McGuinness said the EU will work with global initiatives, but it should be noted that similar efforts, such as creating international accounting rules, did not happen overnight.

"There isn't any conflict here, we are all working in one direction," McGuinness said.

"It will be bumpy... we don't have time to waste."

(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by William Maclean)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
All news about UBS GROUP AG
02:36pAnt Group agrees to invest in Brazil loyalty co Dotz
RE
12:20pAMAZON COM  : Digital Ad Spend, Incremental E-Commerce Sales Likely Boosted Amaz..
MT
10:58aVOYA FINANCIAL  : UBS Adjusts Voya Financial's Price Target to $77 From $67, Mai..
MT
10:54aUNUM  : UBS Adjusts Unum Group's Price Target to $31 From $24, Maintains Neutral..
MT
10:53aUBER TECHNOLOGIES  : UBS Adjusts Uber's Price Target to $75 From $72, Maintains ..
MT
10:52aREINSURANCE OF AMERICA INCORPORATED  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Reinsurance G..
MT
10:50aPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Principal Financial Group to ..
MT
10:47aCSX  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on CSX to $111 From $102, Citing 'Stronger Volum..
MT
10:44aEDWARDS LIFESCIENCES  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Edwards Lifesciences to $98 ..
MT
10:42aLINCOLN NATIONAL  : UBS Starts Lincoln National at Neutral With $67 Price Target
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29 735 M 32 416 M 32 416 M
Net income 2021 4 576 M 4 988 M 4 988 M
Net cash 2021 7 354 M 8 017 M 8 017 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 50 503 M 55 086 M 55 058 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 71 551
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 15,85 CHF
Last Close Price 14,22 CHF
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG14.03%55 193
BLACKROCK, INC.12.41%122 869
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.5.95%69 026
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)10.30%40 780
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.16.94%40 157
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.26.95%28 261
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ