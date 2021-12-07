Log in
Ex-Libor trader Tom Hayes's attempt to appeal conviction provisionally blocked

12/07/2021
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tom Hayes, the British trader who became the face of the global Libor interest rate scandal, has been blocked from referring his conviction back to the Court of Appeal in a provisional decision by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

The former star UBS and Citigroup trader, who was released from jail on licence in January after serving half of an 11-year sentence, said he was surprised and disappointed, and vowed to continue the fight to clear his name.

"I have done nothing wrong and have been scapegoated to cover the policies of my employers, the industry practise and to protect the reputation of the financial system," he said.

Hayes, who was painted as a ringleader in a global plot to rig Libor (London interbank offered rate) - a benchmark used to set rates on trillions of dollars in loans, mortgages and derivatives - has until next February to make further submissions to the CCRC.

The gifted mathematician, who has Asperger's syndrome and was charged by both U.S. and British prosecutors, has long argued his trading methods were standard market practice and condoned by bosses at the time.

He said on Tuesday the CCRC decision was based on "false admissions" he had made during interviews with investigators in order to avoid extradition to the United States.

The now 42-year-old was the first trader convicted by jury of rigging Libor after a global investigation. He was initially handed a 14-year sentence - one of the toughest for white collar crime - before it was trimmed on appeal.

He applied in 2017 to the CCRC, an independent British body that investigates potential miscarriages of justice, saying new evidence would show he had been wrongly convicted.

But only a fraction of CCRC applications are successful. Of nearly 28,000 received since April 1997, the CCRC has sent about 770 for further appeal, according to its website.

After the investigation into allegations of benchmark rigging, leading banks and brokerages paid about $9 billion in regulatory settlements. Libor, once dubbed the world's most important number, will be largely scrapped at the end of 2021. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley Editing by Angus MacSwan and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2021 32 597 M 35 187 M 35 187 M
Net income 2021 6 327 M 6 830 M 6 830 M
Net cash 2021 12 649 M 13 654 M 13 654 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,24x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 56 611 M 61 096 M 61 108 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 71 427
Free-Float 93,0%
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG31.76%61 169
BLACKROCK, INC.24.67%136 224
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.35.27%89 696
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)27.57%45 775
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.33.25%44 350
STATE STREET CORPORATION23.67%34 227