  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:35 2023-05-15 am EDT
17.24 CHF    0.00%
05:04pExclusive-Top Barclays M&A bankers decamp for UBS-sources
RE
04:59pAt least seven barclays plc bankers in the united stat…
RE
01:30pUBS advisor Daniel Green named to Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list
BU
Exclusive-Top Barclays M&A bankers decamp for UBS-sources

05/15/2023 | 05:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich

NEW YORK (Reuters) - At least seven top Barclays Plc bankers have resigned to join to UBS Group AG in the United States in the last few days, people familiar with the matter said.

The moves add to a trio of Barclays investment bankers that UBS announced internally it hired last month. They illustrate how UBS is beefing up it bench of U.S. talent even as it is set to inherit Credit Suisse Group AG's investment banking group following a Swiss government-orchestrated takeover in March. Many Credit Suisse bankers are based in the United States.

UBS has hired Laurence Braham, Richard Hardegree, Richard Casavechia, Ozzie Ramos, Jason Williams, Neil Meyer and Ken Tittle from Barclays, the sources said. These bankers follow Barclays ex-colleagues Marco Valla, Jeff Hinton and Kurt Anthony, whose moves to UBS were announced in April.

The sources requested anonymity to discuss confidential personnel matters. Barclays did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while UBS declined to comment.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

By Milana Vinn and Anirban Sen


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 0.73% 155.02 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.18% 0.7632 Delayed Quote.-72.34%
UBS GROUP AG 0.00% 17.235 Delayed Quote.0.17%
Financials
Sales 2023 30 827 M 34 439 M 34 439 M
Net income 2023 5 679 M 6 344 M 6 344 M
Net cash 2023 12 714 M 14 204 M 14 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 3,01%
Capitalization 51 528 M 57 565 M 57 565 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 73 814
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 17,24 CHF
Average target price 21,19 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Group Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG0.17%57 446
BLACKROCK, INC.-8.97%96 612
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-2.01%35 671
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-11.80%31 684
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-5.79%30 559
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-3.44%23 650
