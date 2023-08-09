UBS announced today that 15 of its financial advisors in Arizona have been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2023. Phoenix-based advisor Steven Schultz was ranked #1 in Arizona by Forbes, as well as #72 nationally on the 2023 Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisor list. Advisors Susan Bailey and Jennifer Pope of Scottsdale have been recognized on the 2023 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list, and Michael DiGrazia in Phoenix has been named to the PLANADVISER Top Retirement Plan Advisers list for 2023. Additionally, three up-and-coming, under age 40 advisors in Arizona have been named to the Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for 2023 as well.

“On behalf of our team, I am very proud to see these talented advisors represent UBS, and I’d like to congratulate each of them on this achievement,” said Justin Frame, Pacific Desert Market Head, UBS Wealth Management USA. “Their work ethic, industry knowledge and client focus make a huge difference in helping our clients to plan for their families’ financial needs now and into the future. We look forward to their continued success in helping us deliver exceptional services to our clients in Arizona and beyond.”

The advisors named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list include:

Justin Low, Phoenix

Stockton Schultz, Phoenix

Aaron Rottenstein, Tucson

The 15 advisors named to the 2023 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list include:

Phoenix Scottsdale Anthony Bebbington Susan Bailey Peter Choy Kirk Johnson Michael DiGrazia Scott MacDonald Drew Kilber Richard Schneider Justin Low Thomas Moore Tucson Steven Schultz Matthew Meyer Stockton Schultz Aaron Rottenstein Jeoffrey Wasson

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list honors 1,464 advisors all born in 1984 or later, and they manage nearly $2.5 trillion in cumulative assets. For the full list, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-next-gen-advisors/.

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 7,000 Advisors across the country, collectively managing nearly $11 trillion in client assets. For the full list, visit: www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/.

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list features 1,697 women collectively managing assets of nearly $2.3 trillion. For the full list, visit: www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-women-advisors/.

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK America’s Top Wealth Advisors list features 250 financial professionals collectively managing nearly $1.3 trillion in assets. For the full list, visit: www.forbes.com/lists/top-wealth-advisors/.

The Forbes lists are compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, financial data, and compliance records, to rank advisors.

The 2023 PLANADVISER Top Retirement Plan Advisers listing recognizes the top retirement plan advisers in the industry based on quantitative measures. To be listed, advisers must have a minimum requirement of 50 plan clients or retirement plan assets under advisement of $400 million or more. For the full list, visit: www.planadviser.com/awards/2023-top-retirement-plan-advisers/.

