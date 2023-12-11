Official UBS GROUP AG press release

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisors Chris Hartnett, Daniel Schurr, John Little and William Kennon, and Client Service Associate Wanda Brewster-Harris have joined the firm. Combined, they bring more than 50 years of industry experience and manage nearly $600 million in client assets.

Chris, John, William and Daniel form a team at UBS focused on providing high-net-worth individuals, families and business owners with holistic wealth management advice. They join the UBS Southeast Wealth Management Market, led by Market Executive Lane Strumlauf, and will be located in the Atlanta, Georgia office, which is managed by Market Directors Robert Tamarkin and Sterling Zerbe.

“On behalf of UBS, we’re excited to welcome Chris, John, William and Daniel to the firm,” said Robert Tamarkin, Market Director for Atlanta at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Their deep industry experience and client focus will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having them help us continue to expand our client offering in Atlanta.”

“These advisors are deeply dedicated and committed to helping clients achieve what matters most to them,” said Sterling Zerbe, Market Director for Northern Atlanta at UBS Wealth Management USA. “We believe we have the strongest platform for Financial Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of high-net-worth capabilities, we’re confident that Chris, John, William and Daniel will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

Chris Hartnett began his career in the financial services industry in 2009. He focuses on helping high-net-worth clients develop a holistic financial plan that addresses their short- and long-term goals. Chris holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification and is a graduate of Union College. He joins UBS from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, where he served as a First Vice President and Wealth Management Advisor.

Daniel Schurr has more than 15 years of industry experience and began his career in financial services in 2008 with UBS. He rejoins from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, where he served as a Vice President and Senior Financial Advisor. Daniel works with individuals, families, businesses, and institutions to deliver customized strategies and solutions based on each client’s unique needs. He received his undergraduate degree from Western Illinois University.

John Little has worked in the financial services industry since 2011 and joins UBS from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. He focuses on providing clients with tailored investment advice and solutions by understanding their short- and long-term financial objectives. John holds the Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist™ designation and is a graduate of Wheaton College, IL with a bachelor’s degree in Business and Economics.

William Kennon has over eight years of experience working in the financial services industry. He focuses on providing each client with personalized wealth management strategies and advice to help them pursue the goals that matter most to them. Prior to joining UBS, William served as a Vice President and Senior Financial Advisor with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. He received his undergraduate degree from Western Illinois University.

