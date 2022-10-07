Advanced search
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
2022-10-07
14.72 CHF   +0.16%
11:31aFour Financial Advisors join UBS in Northern California
BU
09:59aUBS AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/06UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 12 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
BU
Four Financial Advisors join UBS in Northern California

10/07/2022 | 11:31am EDT
UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisors Jordan Gersch, Doug Brady, Michael Grant Matthews (“Grant”) and Amy Oliver have joined the firm’s Northern California Wealth Management Market, which is led by Erin Borger.

Jordan is based in the firm’s San Francisco office, Doug is based in Los Gatos, and Grant and Amy are based in Menlo Park. Together, the three teams are responsible for managing over $1.4 billion in client assets for high net worth individuals and families.

“On behalf of UBS, we’re excited to welcome Jordan, Doug, Grant, Amy and their teams to the firm,” said Erin Borger, Northern California Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Their combined industry experience and dedication to their clients will be a great addition to our business, as they help us continue to expand and deliver our suite of high net worth capabilities to clients in this key market.”

Jordan Gersch has more than 20 years of experience and focuses on providing high net worth individuals and families with wealth management solutions to meet their long term needs and goals. He joins UBS from Morgan Stanley, where he spent the past 11 years working as a Financial Advisor.

Doug Brady brings more than 26 years of experience to UBS and is well-versed in guiding clients through challenging markets and their own life-changing events. He focuses on providing high net worth individuals, families, and business owners with holistic financial strategies tailored to their unique needs and goals. His areas of experience include estate and retirement planning, lending and insurance strategies. Prior to UBS, Doug was a Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley.

Grant Matthews and Amy Oliver join UBS from Morgan Stanley where they partnered to form the Matthews Oliver Group in 2009. Together with their team, they focus on providing clients with comprehensive wealth management solutions including financial planning, wealth transfers, philanthropy, income taxation planning, stock options, business succession planning, lending solutions and risk management.

Grant brings more than 25 years of experience advising Bay Area executives, entrepreneurs, and retirees on retirement planning, estate planning strategies, and investment management. Amy has over 18 years of experience providing comprehensive wealth management solutions for high net worth individuals and their families, focusing on financial and income tax planning strategies, wealth transfers and philanthropy.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 33 678 M 34 086 M 34 086 M
Net income 2022 7 110 M 7 196 M 7 196 M
Net cash 2022 52 616 M 53 255 M 53 255 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,05x
Yield 2022 3,49%
Capitalization 47 867 M 48 448 M 48 448 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,14x
Nbr of Employees 71 294
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 14,70 CHF
Average target price 19,44 CHF
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-10.51%48 448
BLACKROCK, INC.-37.57%86 181
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-24.26%65 973
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.96%32 874
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-8.83%29 749
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-29.57%29 202